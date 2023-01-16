EastEnders spoilers tonight: Alfie takes back charge of the Queen Vic

Spoilers for EastEnders tonight (Monday January 16) reveal Alfie’s plan to reopen The Vic and help Linda.

After searching for jobs with no luck, Alfie turns his attention to The Vic.

So is this a new start for Alfie and The Queen Vic?

Alfie’s back in charge (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Alfie reopens The Queen Vic

Tonight’s EastEnders spoilers see the Slaters continuing to face financial issues, whilst Alfie struggles to find a job in Walford.

He asks Kat for a job but she rejects him.

Turning to Kim for work at The Albert, Alfie gets hit with a second blow.

Later on, he finds out that Denise has the keys to The Vic and comes up with an idea.

Teaming up with Patrick, he gets him to to secretly take the keys from Denise.

Alfie reopens The Vic with Patrick’s help, aiming to help Linda.

But will everyone be pleased with the pub reopening?

Zack takes his anger out on Suki (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Zack lashes out at Suki

Tonight, Zack paints a smile on his face as he prepares for the Walford East tasting.

However, Suki and Nish hear Chelsea talking about Zack wanting nothing to do with Whitney and the baby.

When they arrive at the restaurant, Suki can’t help but bring up Zack’s behaviour towards Whitney.

Zack lashes out and smashes a glass, cutting his hand.

He storms out of Walford East, unable to contain his emotions.

He then realises that he can no longer ignore his problems.

Denise makes it clear that she and Ravi will never happen (Credit: BBC)

Denise sets Ravi straight

Recently, Ravi tried to kiss Denise whilst she was drunk.

Denise swerved the kiss and went back home to Jack.

Tonight, she goes to make the message clear, telling Ravi that he has to stop flirting with her.

She loves Jack.

Ravi thinks that Denise is lying to him.

However, later on, Ravi’s left feeling sorry for himself at Peggy’s.

He ends up flirting with Chelsea.

Will things get awkward for Ravi?

Lola asks Kim a big question (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lola makes wedding plans

Lola is excited to plan her wedding.

She asks Kim to be her Maid of Honour.

Kim’s over the moon to be asked and agrees.

She starts to eagerly plan Lola’s hen party.

However, Jay has concerns that the hen do will be too much for Lola to handle.

Will Kim scale back her plans?

