EastEnders fans thrilled as soap announces HIV storyline for Zack Hudson

EastEnders has confirmed that Zack Hudson will test positive for HIV in a new storyline.

Following the announcement, EastEnders fans have said they’re glad the soap is covering such an important topic.

Zack will be diagnosed with HIV (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Zack is diagnosed with HIV

This month Zack will be diagnosed with HIV after a former acquaintance, Brett, turns up in Walford and reveals he has been diagnosed with HIV.

Brett urges Zack to get tested.

The soap will be working closely with Terence Higgins Trust on this storyline to accurately reflect awareness of HIV, from the aftermath of receiving a diagnosis to the treatment options and implications for Zack, reflecting what it is now like to live with the virus.

EastEnders is working with Terence Higgins Trust on this storyline (Credit: BBC)

Fans thrilled as soap announces HIV storyline for Zack Hudson

Following the announcement of Zack‘s diagnosis, EastEnders fans praised the soap for creating this storyline.

They also said they think actor James Farrar will be great at portraying this plot.

One fan wrote: “Very important storyline to raise awareness and Zack, a great character to do this.”

Very important storyline to raise Awareness and Zack a great character to do this — 103amf Annette 💙 💚 (@103amf) January 5, 2023

A second wrote: “Right now this is gonna be really good. Yes I like it, amazing subject as I feel we can see the other side of Zack as well which was needed.”

Right now this is gonna be really good. Yes I like it amazing subject as I feel we can see the other side of Zack as well which was needed. #Eastenders — yasminA 💙 (@yasmin_ali10) January 5, 2023

A third said: “Brilliant, James Farrar will knock this out of the park.”

Brilliant. James Farrah will knock this out of the park. — Rob Innes (@RobInnes87) January 5, 2023

Another added: “I know the actor who plays Zack will hit out of the park. Hopefully Whitney’s pregnancy will be ok despite what the chaos in this storyline will ensure.”

I know the actor who plays zack will hit out of the park. Hopefully Witney’s pregnancy will be ok despite what the chaos in this storyline will ensure. — Darkfirewolf (Evil Rappy) (@Evilcon27) January 6, 2023

Speaking about the storyline Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “EastEnders has never shied away from covering sensitive issues and Zack’s story is one of these.

“There are still so many myths and disinformation surrounding HIV, so working closely with Terrence Higgins Trust has enabled us to really understand what it is like for those that are diagnosed with HIV and we hope that this storyline will bring more awareness of HIV and what it is like to live with the virus in 2023.”

