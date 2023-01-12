Denise Fox in EastEnders almost cheated on husband Jack Branning tonight after Ravi Gulati leaned in for a kiss.

But she told him he’d got the wrong idea about them and rushed inside.

It’s clear she was tempted though – and fans are delighted, demanding an affair between the pair.

It’s clear there’s chemistry between Ravi and Denise (Credit: BBC)

Denise and Ravi flirt in EastEnders

After Ravi broke up the party that his son Nugget instigated at the Branning/Fox house, Denise was impressed.

Although Jack was rude to Ravi, Denise was grateful and later sought him out to tell him.

As Ravi was getting an earful from Nish and Suki, Denise stepped in to defend him and it was obvious there was a spark.

In tonight’s episode (Thursday January 12) Ravi and Denise shared a drink together. She was feeling down after another row with Jack and drowned her sorrows at Peggy’s.

Denise told a flirty Ravi: “I love him [Jack], but sometimes things aren’t as easy as they should be.”

“I just hope he realises how lucky he is,” Ravi told her.

They walked home together and Ravi leant in to kiss her.

“What are you doing?” Denise asked.

“I’m so sorry, I thought…” Ravi replied.

“You thought wrong, didn’t ya?” Denise said and walked across the Square home.

As she let herself into the house, Jack was waiting and he apologised, telling her how scared he was he was going to lose Amy.

Denise hugged him, but in her eyes it was clear there was an air of regret for not kissing Ravi back.

Will she cheat?

Ravi made his feelings perfectly clear (Credit: ITV)

Fans delighted at Denise and Ravi chemistry

Viewers loved seeing Denise get some attention and are calling for an affair with Ravi.

“Denise is 100 per cent going to [bleep] Ravi and I am so here for it,” said one.

“I’m so here for Denise and Ravi,” said another.

Dubbing them ‘Ravise’, someone else said they “have chemistry. I love Jack and Denise, but Ravi and Denise are [fire]. Reminds me of when Denise was with Kush. I love Jack and Denise but…”

“Ravi and Denise to have an affair, you heard it here first,” shared one more.

Denise claims not to feel the same… (Credit: BBC)

Do Ravi and Denise have an affair in EastEnders?

Next week Denise visits Ravi to reaffirm she is happily married and he got the wrong impression.

Ravi doesn’t believe her.

He turns his attentions to Chelsea and starts to flirt with her instead.

Denise isn’t happy when she sees them arranging a date and accuses him of using her daughter to get to her.

Ravi says he’ll date who he wants, but he’s pleased to see he’s rattled her.

Will Ravi lead Chelsea on to get to Denise?

Is a hot affair brewing?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

