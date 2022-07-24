EastEnders SPOILERS: Alfie Moon’s explosive comeback revealed – and it’s very familiar!

Alfie Moon’s return to EastEnders will see him crash ex Kat Slater’s wedding.

The schemer will make his comeback later this year as actor Shane Richie signed up for a full-time reprise.

Alfie Moon will crash ex Kat’s wedding in EastEnders comeback (Credit: BBC)

And now pictures from filming have shown the moment Alfie stuns his ex wife.

Kat looks horrified as Alfie pulls up in a dirty old van just as she’s set to walk down the aisle.

But, in a shocking move, she climbs in with disastrous consequences.

Read more: EastEnders Spoilers: Suki and Eve get together

An insider told the Daily Star Sunday: “Alfie makes a surprise appearance at the wedding and causes chaos. After Kat sees him, she jumps in the van even though it’s really dirty.

“It means her wedding dress gets completely ruined. Things get messy in every sense.”

But will Kat jilt Phil at the altar to reunite with her ex?

EastEnders fans will recall that Alfie has previously crashed another of Kat’s weddings – when she tied the knot with Andy Hunter in 2003!

EastEnders comeback for Alfie Moon

The insider added: “It looks like Phil will be stood up on his wedding day.”

Alfie was last seen back in January 2019 when he fled Albert Square after stealing money from Phil.

Speaking about returning to EastEnders, Shane Richie said: “It’s an absolute honour and privilege to be asked back to my TV home of Albert Square.

Alfie’s last stint in Walford saw him become a villain – but will he redeem himself? (Credit: BBC)

“I’m looking forward to catching up with some old cast mates and meeting some new ones.

“The new exec producer Chris Clenshaw has been instrumental in wanting to bring Alfie Moon back with some wonderful storylines… and who am I to say no? I can’t wait.”

Read more: EastEnders fans outraged at violence before the watershed

However Chris Clenshaw added: “Shane Richie created one of the most iconic, loveable and most memorable characters in soap, and to welcome him back to Walford is an absolute pleasure.

“A lot’s happened since Alfie’s been away from the Square, but wherever his floral shirts go you can expect fun, frolics and, of course, the off porky-pie.

“We’re over the moon to have him home.”

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.