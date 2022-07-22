EastEnders fans outraged at violence before the watershed

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (July 22, 2022) saw violence erupt between Ben Mitchell and Kheerat Panesar over the death of Jags Panesar.

It saw Ben face the consequences of having played a part in Jags’ death, with viewers being shocked at such brutal scenes airing before the watershed.

What went down between Ben and Kheerat last night on EastEnders?

Read More: EastEnders spoilers: Lola and Jay back together?

Ben could not escape Kheerat’s fury (Credit: BBC)

A fight broke out between Ben and Kheerat

Ben Mitchell played a part in the death of Jags Panesar after ending his prison protection once finding out about Kheerat and Sharon’s clandestine romance.

Kheerat and Ben have held a strong and supportive friendship with each other but this soon began to unravel.

Ben Mitchell shockingly confessed to the businessman that he initiated the murder of Jags.

Finding out the news that Ben played a part in killing his brother, Kheerat’s fury unleashed and saw him grab Ben and attempt to choke him.

Kheerat’s family watched on in horror as they saw a seemingly lifeless Ben lie still under his grasp.

Kheerat looks horrified by Ben’s confession

The fight shocked many unprepared viewers

Watching on in utter shock, many EastEnders viewers could not believe that such horrifying scenes had taken place pre-watershed.

One viewer commented: “More violence before the 9pm watershed on EastEnders again… tut tut!”

With a similar reaction, another fan stated: “These are very violent scenes for this hour of the evening in my opinion!”

Another exclaimed: “These scenes should not be shown before the watershed.”

“That was too violent for 7.30pm on mainstream TV,” raged a fourth.

The Panesar family look on a horror (Credit: BBC)

The fight was finally put to an end

Kheerat’s anger seemed out of control but Suki Panesar and Stacey Slater managed to pull him off.

Afterwards, Suki had a confession of her own to make. She was responsible for framing Jags for robbery and assault despite knowing that Vinny Panesar was to blame.

The attention was then taken away from Ben who returned home to Kathy’s care, giving him the support and understanding required.

She knew of his struggles regarding his rape and was desperate to support her child, even telling his dad Phil Mitchell what had happened.

But was that the wisest idea?

Something tells us EastEnders fans can expect more violence to come…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.