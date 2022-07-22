EastEnders Spoilers: Suki and Eve get together

EastEnders spoilers reveal that passions ignite in Walford as Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin finally succumb to temptation with a kiss.

The pair will get together as the Panesar family surgery opens in Walford.

But is Suki ready to come to terms with her sexuality?

Will Eve be left heartbroken again?

Eve has been rejected by Suki before (Credit: BBC)

Passion for Suki and Eve in EastEnders spoilers

Suki and Eve have kissed once before – but the businesswoman, played by Balvinder Sopal, did not react well, rejecting Eve’s advances with a brutal slap.

Spoilers, however, now reveal that a second kiss between the pair happens as Suki chats with Eve.

After overhearing her part in a difficult conversation, Suki attempts to comfort Eve. While talking the pair seem to hit it off. They decide to head to McClunky’s for a drink.

Feeling the chemistry between them, Suki invites Eve back to her home. Once there, passions ignite, and the pair kiss.

Eve may be delighted, but she is disappointed the next day…

As she attends the opening of the Panesar family surgery, Suki is distant and stand-offish towards Eve.

Suki acts distant towards Ash following their kiss (Credit: BBC)

Suki comes clean

The pair talk in private, and Suki reveals that she will always hide their relationship, prioritising her daughter and career over Eve.

Eve realises that Suki may never be able to accept her feelings, and may never be committed to a relationship together.

This rejection leaves Eve heartbroken again.

With Suki distracted by her career and the opening of the surgery, she may never be ready for a relationship with Eve (Credit: BBC)

Unfinished business?

Later in the week, Suki watches Ash Panesar and Eve from afar at Walford East. There, an enamoured Ash tries to kiss Eve, but Eve turns her down.

Will Suki and Eve ever be ready to accept their feelings for one another?

Could Ash’s clear affection for Eve be the push to commit that Suki needs?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

