EastEnders spoilers: Lola and Jay back together as tragedy looms?

EastEnders spoilers for next week have revealed that romance might be about to blossom again for two Walford residents.

Lola Pearce and Jay Brown spark reunion hopes – just as events look like they are to take a tragic turn.

Jay and Lola are growing closer again (Credit: BBC)

Lola set to leave EastEnders?

With Lola reportedly leaving EastEnders later this year, her time on the Square looks to be winding down.

It was recently revealed that Lola will be diagnosed with a fatal brain tumour, leading to her exit later in 2022.

However, she will first reportedly rekindle her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jay Brown. Jay and Lola dated on and off for several years, before separating in 2022, after her affair with Peter Beale.

Jay moved on to a relationship with Honey Mitchell, who he is currently dating. With Jay and Lola spending time together as friends, Honey is already worried.

And, what starts as a joke soon leads to accusations of an affair.

Lola and Jay have been spending time together as friends (Credit: BBC)

Back together again?

Lola and Jay’s romantic ‘reunion’ begins at the cafe, where they are planning their next night out together with Frankie. A disappointed Honey watches as the group make their plans.

Later at Peggy’s, Jay saves Lola from a drunken harasser by pretending to be her boyfriend.

But with Ash watching as they leave the club together, word spreads that the pair are having an affair.

As Lola and Jay joke about the events of the previous night, rumours circulate.

First, Lexi hears the pair refer to Jay as Lola’s ‘boyfriend.’

Later, she witnesses him arguing with Honey. Lexi tells Will, who tells Jada the news.

With the gossip spiralling out of control, an outraged Billy Mitchell punches Jay.

Finally, Ash tells Honey that Jay is cheating on her. Jay and Lola are forced to confront the accusations.

Lola and Jay try to clear up the misunderstanding, but will Honey and Billy believe them?

Could the accusations lead to the pair getting back together for real?

Jay pretends to be Lola’s boyfriend (Credit: BBC)

Tragedy looms for Lola

If the pair really do reunite, Lola’s imminent diagnosis will cut the young lovers’ time tragically short.

This will leave Jay nursing Lola through this terrible illness.

Can the pair find happiness before tragedy rocks their world?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

