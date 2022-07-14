EastEnders spoilers: Shock death rocks one Walford family

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal there is an upsetting death ahead for one Walford family.

Mitch Baker‘s newly arrived brother Avery is set to die.

His death will expose a shocking secret that will rock the family to its core.

Avery has only just arrived, but he’s already set to leave (Credit: BBC)

Mitch surprises Avery

Reeling from the news his brother has terminal cancer, Mitch wants to make every day count.

However when Avery asks to go to an old restaurant that he and Mitch used to go to when they were younger, Mitch knows it’s not a good idea.

Avery is too weak.

Mitch is aware his sibling doesn’t have long left, so sets about planning a surprise.

He later leads Avery to the the laundrette and to a special Caribbean-themed party.

Avery is touched and the party soon gets into full swing. Tara takes over the entertainment and everyone has a blast.

Heartbroken by his brother’s death a fresh discovery will also rock Mitch (Credit: BBC)

Avery dies in EastEnders spoilers

Grateful Avery reminisces with Mitch and thanks him.

Mitch chats away to his brother, but it’s not long before Avery dies.

Mitch is heartbroken.

Karen stands by his side and encourages him to support Finlay and Felix as they are family.

Taking them for lunch they begin planning the funeral – and the boys have expensive ideas.

But Karen might be about to bring them all crashing down to earth…

Can Mitch and Karen make Felix and Finlay see sense? (Credit: BBC)

Avery’s shock legacy

Karen finds a letter in Avery’s belongings and hands it to Mitch.

What is contains shocks him.

With the boys continuing to plan an elaborate funeral, Mitch realises he has to come clean about what he’s found out. But how will he tell them?

Sitting Finlay and Felix down, Mitch is supported by Karen as he explains his discovery.

The boys don’t take it well, however, and are immediately in denial about the news.

But can Karen and Mitch make them see sense?

And will the family pull together now Avery has gone?

