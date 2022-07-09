EastEnders bosses’ decision to bring back Shane Richie has ‘saved’ Jessie Wallace’s skin, it has been claimed.

The actress was reportedly spared from being sacked despite being filmed allegedly attacking a policeman last month.

And now it is claimed that Shane’s return as Alfie Moon meant bosses needed Jessie as Kat to make it work.

Shane Richie is returning to EastEnders after three years (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Shane Richie’s return ‘saves Jessie Wallace’ from axe

An insider alleged to The Sun: “Albert Square devotees will be thrilled that Alfie Moon is returning. It also secures the future of Jessie as Kat, because together they deliver one of EastEnders’ most captivating love stories.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 11-15

“Having them on the cast is seen as a dynamite combination that might get more die-hard fans tuning in again.

It also secures the future of Jessie as Kat, because together they deliver one of EastEnders’ most captivating love stories.

“Losing Jessie would have been a disaster for producers who are pinning a lot on new storylines they’re going to be at the centre off.”

An EastEnders rep declined to comment when approached by ED!.

EastEnders comeback for Alfie Moon after three years

Alfie was last seen back in January 2019 when he fled Albert Square after stealing money from Phil Mitchell.

Read more: EastEnders cast 2022: Meet the full Walford line-up

Alfie’s return is set to turn a few heads with his past wrongdoings leaving him at loggerheads with numerous people, especially his ex-wife Kat Slater.

Kat and Alfie have been on and off for 20 years in EastEnders but will they reunite? (Credit: BBC)

Kat and Alfie’s rollercoaster relationship has been at the heart of many memorable storylines over the years.

But their relationship ended for good in 2018 when Kat discovered Alfie had fathered a child with her cousin Haley Slater.

As the past quickly caught up on him, he fled Walford in 2019. But he made an enemy of Phil Mitchell in the process.

Speaking about returning to EastEnders, Shane Richie said: “It’s an absolute honour and privilege to be asked back to my TV home of Albert Square.

“I’m looking forward to catching up with some old castmates and meeting some new ones.

“The new exec producer Chris Clenshaw has been instrumental in wanting to bring Alfie Moon back with some wonderful storylines… and who am I to say no? I can’t wait.”

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.