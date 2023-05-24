All right EastEnders, if you’re bringing people back – here’s our wish list!

EastEnders returns are always either completely brilliant or a massive disappointment. And we can’t lie, we were more than a little disappointed to hear that Cindy Beale was returning to EastEnders.

Cindy died in prison back in 1998, giving birth to daughter Cindy Jr.

But now it’s been revealed that Cindy will return alongside ex-husband Ian Beale, after actors Adam Woodyatt and Michelle Collins were spotted filming together.

We have to admit, we’re not over the moon about Cindy’s resurrection. After all, there were many other times over the years when we’d rather have seen Cindy return. When daughter Lucy was murdered, for example. Or when grandson Louis was born.

And now, Lucy Benjamin is also reprising her role as Lisa Fowler.

So, if EastEnders is revisiting the past, we’ve got a wish list of former stars we’d rather returned. 10 of them in fact.

Here’s our rundown on everyone we’d rather came back to Walford instead of Cindy Beale!

There are many people we’d rather see back in Albert Square (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Chrissie Watts

Chrissie was the archetypal soap diva. Ex-wife of Den Watts and his eventual – unrepentant – killer, Chrissie was FABULOUS in every way.

She was banged up for Den’s murder, but surely she’d be free by now? And with her history with Sam Mitchell, and Sharon Watts, we’d love to see the sparks fly if she came back to Albert Square.

Chrissie Watts was pure soap perfection (Credit: BBC)

Cindy Williams Jr

The daughter and namesake of Cindy Beale arrived in Walford like a whirlwind, caused trouble for just about everyone, got pregnant, had baby Beth, was a suspect in sister Lucy’s murder and won us all over (in the end!).

Cindy left to go to live in Germany with boyfriend Liam Butcher, after handing over baby Beth to the tot’s dad TJ Spraggan. Beth’s now in Milton Keynes with TJ, his dad Terry and his stepmum Bianca Butcher – Liam’s mum. We’re positive Beth will show up in Walford one day, too!

Everyone was surprised when Cindy got pregnant (Credit: BBC)

Roxy Mitchell and Ronnie Mitchell

We’re still not over the deaths of Roxy and Ronnie, and we don’t think we ever will be.

Was killing them off one of the biggest mistakes in soap ever? Very probably. Would the soap fans forgive and forget if it was suddenly revealed that the Mitchell sisters were alive and kicking and had been in witness protection all this time? Definitely.

We’re never getting over the Mitchells sisters’ deaths. NEVER. (Credit: BBC)

Grant Mitchell

Grant comes back every now and then, and always leaves us wanting more. We’d love to see the Mitchell brothers reunited in Walford, and with sister Sam due to return again soon too, they’d definitely be a force to be reckoned with.

Come on, Grant. You know it makes sense (Credit: BBC)

Mark Fowler Jr

Martin is doing a marvellous job carrying the entire Fowler family on his shoulders, but we reckon he could do with another relative in the Square. And who better than Mark Fowler Jr?

Mark’s parents are Grant Mitchell and Michelle Fowler, which means he’s related to two of Walford’s most legendary families. We’d love to see him back to take his rightful place on the Albert Square throne!

Martin needs another Fowler on the Square – who better than nephew Mark Jr? (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Michelle Fowler

And if Mark’s coming home, then we probably need mum Michelle too. But the original version. Not the strange one who came back to Walford with an uncomfortably young boyfriend and no sense of humour.

We want Michelle Fowler back where she belongs (Credit: BBC)

Max Branning

When Stacey was getting the messages from her sleazy client who wanted to see her face in her sexy pics, we were absolutely convinced he was her former lover Max Branning and he’d be lured back to Walford, crazed with lust for Ice Skater 95. Sadly that wasn’t to be, but we’d still love Max to come back!

Max belongs in Walford (Credit: BBC)

Sean Slater

Sean needs to come back and he needs to come back now. Stacey needs him. Jean needs him. Walford needs him.

Walford’s a better place when Sean Slater is in it (Credit: BBC)

Fatboy

Poor, poor Fatboy – whose real name was Arthur Chubb – was collateral damage when Ronnie Mitchell went a bit gangster for a while and got mixed up with Vincent Hubbard and his dodgy dealings.

Since then the EastEnders fans have been desperate for him to return. Remember when Dot died and we saw a sympathy card signed from Arthur and we all got excited thinking that meant Fatboy was still alive? We’re still hoping it’s true!

We’re still disgruntled over Fatboy’s exit. Make it right, EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

