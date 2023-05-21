EastEnders fans have renewed hope Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell can return from the dead after Cindy bombshell

EastEnders fans have renewed hope that Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell could return from the dead after the bombshell Cindy Beale news. According to reports actress Michelle Collins is said to be reprising her iconic role after 25 years.

According to The Sun, Michelle will be returning with on-screen ex-husband Ian more than a quarter of a century after she died off-screen in prison. Adam Woodyatt will return after more than two years away.

EastEnders legend Michelle Collins is reportedly making a comeback as Cindy Beale (Credit: Splash)

And while fans are less than thrilled about the unexpected return – they hope it means another return from the dead could be on the cards. They are desperately clinging to hope that it means Ronnie and Roxy could come back.

Viewers know Roxy recently returned as a vision to struggling daughter Amy. Actress Rita Simons reprised her role for one episode of the BBC soap.

It led to huge calls from fans to bring back both of the sisters. And now Cindy’s resurrection has done the same.

EastEnders resurrection fuels calls for Ronnie and Roxy return

“If Cindy can be resurrected so can Ronnie and Roxy,” said one fan. A second said: “I do think this shows that there’s always a chance Ronnie and Roxy could return.

“If not now, then in six months, a year. As long as EE stays on.”

Another said: “I don’t think Cindy returning means Ronnie and Roxy definitely cannot return in future. It’s just that Clenshaw has no plans to bring them back. Maybe a different producer will resurrect R and R one day.”

Ronnie and Roxy have been dead for years in EastEnders but fans want them back (Credit: BBC)

However other fans think Cindy’s return is the final nail in the coffin for the Mitchell sisters. “Honestly, this is the first time I’m prepared to accept that R&R aren’t returning under Clenshaw,” said one.

“He wouldn’t bring three characters back from the dead. You can’t have Cindy back in 2023 and R&R in 2025 (for the 40th). And sadly, if that is the case, I don’t think we’ll be seeing them back for a very, very long time.”

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

They added: “I suppose the next ‘milestone’ would be 2027 for the ten year anniversary of their deaths. But I also think that with every year that passes, the harder it would be to bring them back… and the less impact it would have.

“What a shame. I bloody hope that Cindy’s return is pitch perfect and somehow justifies burying an R&R return even deeper into unlikelihood.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.