EastEnders fans work out explosive Cindy Beale return twist – and she’s connected to the Knights

EastEnders fans think they have worked out an explosive Cindy Beale return twist. It would leave the iconic character connected to the newcomers Knight family.

Actress Michelle Collins is said to be reprising her role after 25 years. According to The Sun, Michelle will be returning with on-screen ex-husband Ian more than a quarter of a century after she died off-screen in prison.

EastEnders legend Michelle Collins is reportedly making a comeback as Cindy Beale (Credit: Splash)

Adam Woodyatt will return after more than two years away. But fans don’t think Michelle will only be connected to Ian.

Instead they think her arrival, coinciding with the arrival of a new family is too much of a coincidence. They are convinced that she is the mother of the Knight family’s adult daughters.

The Knights will soon arrive in the Queen Vic, courtesy of stepmother Elaine Peacock. George Knight is described as a charming rogue and turns up to help partner Elaine run the pub.

EastEnders fans predict Cindy Beale bombshell

He will be joined by his two daughters – Anna and Gina. EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw revealed: “The arrival of the Knights brings a new dawn to Albert Square.

“George Knight is a charming rogue and an old-school gent who dotes on his two daughters, Gina and Anna. George will take up residence in The Queen Vic when he joins his beloved Elaine, a powerhouse of a landlady who knows just how to have fun.

“The couple will be joined by feisty, determined and demanding Gina, who is as sharp and cool as cut diamonds but with a temper that blazes like fire, whereas younger sister, Anna is fun, loveable, and big-hearted, but don’t underestimate her.

Are the Knight daughters secretly Cindy Beale’s flesh and blood? (Credit: BBC)

“George, Gina and Anna have been bound together for years and arriving in Walford is the fresh start the Knights are looking for.”

There’s no mention of the girls’ mother – and fans think they know why – it’s Cindy Beale. One said: “Cindy is the mother of the Knight girls and George is somehow involved in her witness protection then this could be genius. Especially if this ties Cindy into the Christmas Flash forward.”

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

A second said: “Oh dear I’ve now connected Gina and Anna as Cindy’s daughters in my head and I think I’ll be disappointed when it doesn’t happen.”

Another added: “I think it’s likely she’ll be Anna and Gina’s mum. And she’ll have some sort of role to play in The Six storyline.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.