EastEnders has confirmed yet another return to its cast, as one character makes a shock comeback – three years since their last appearance on the show. And, as one of EastEnders’ most memorable characters, they’re sure to stir up trouble upon their return to Walford!

But which EastEnders legend is set to make their return later this year? And what does their reappearance mean for the residents of Albert Square?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EastEnders (@bbceastenders)

Lucy Benjamin announces her EastEnders return

Actress Lucy Benjamin today confirmed that she would be returning for a guest stint on EastEnders. Viewers will remember that Lucy played Lisa Fowler on the soap.

Lucy made her EastEnders debut in 1998, remaining on the show until her exit in 2003. She returned in a series of guest spots over the years – with her most recent appearances being in 2019 and 2020.

In her time on the Square, Lisa married Mark Fowler and later had a child with Phil Mitchell. She left with their daughter in 2003, resulting in a tug-of-war between Phil and Lisa. She was also responsible for shooting Phil in the soap’s massive ‘who shot Phil’ storyline.

Lisa became a grandmother when Louise, during a brief relationship with Keanu Taylor, mothered his child – Peggy. Since her last appearance, Lisa has been living with Louise and Peggy in Spain.

Lisa left Walford for Spain with daughter Louise and granddaughter Peggy (Credit: BBC)

Lucy reveals details of Lisa’s return to EastEnders

Lisa will be returning with Keanu’s daughter, Peggy, and her arrival is completely unannounced. But why is she back? And what does she want with Keanu?

Of her comeback Lucy said “I can’t wait to make my return as Lisa Fowler after leaving for Spain with Louise and granddaughter Peggy, back in 2019.

“No doubt, in true Lisa fashion, she will bring with her plenty of drama for many of the characters on the Square, which is why playing her is such a delight,” she continued.

Lisa’s return is sure to cause fireworks between her and Keanu (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders boss reveals ‘trouble’ ahead for Sharon and Keanu

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw teased what viewers might expect from Lisa’s return. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Lisa back for a short while as she and Peggy cause more trouble between the happy couple, Sharon and Keanu.”

With Sharon and Keanu finally settling down into some semblance of normality, the return of Lisa and Peggy is sure to shake things up for the family. What fresh chaos will Lisa’s re-emergence unearth?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!