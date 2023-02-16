Former EastEnders actress Tracy-Ann Oberman has teased a potential return for Chrissie Watts during an interview on Lorraine this week.

Chrissie was last seen on the soap in 2005.

But, could Tracy-Ann Oberman be making a comeback to EastEnders as murderess Chrissie?

Chrissie Watts killed Den Watts in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Chrissie Watts was last seen in 2005

Chrissie first appeared in EastEnders in 2004 in search of her husband Den Watts.

Den had been living with her in Spain, with Chrissie unaware that he had been in exile after faking his own death.

Chrissie decided to move to Walford to be with Den, discovering that he had three children.

Starting work in the salon, Chrissie found out that Den was having an affair with Kate Mitchell.

With this, she decided to cut all of Kate’s hair off and then she left Walford, furious.

Den and Chrissie eventually reunited but Den didn’t learn his lesson and cheated on Chrissie with Zoe Slater.

Chrissie aimed to get revenge on Den but things went wrong when Den started a fight with her.

She hit him on the head with a doorstop during a fight, causing Den to die.

Chrissie, Zoe and Sam Hunter then buried Den in The Vic’s cellar.

Some time after, when Den’s body was found, Chrissie pleaded guilty to murder and was sent to prison for her crime.

She hasn’t been seen in the soap since 2006.

Tracy-Ann has hinted at a possible return (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tracy-Ann Oberman teases Chrissie Watts return

During an interview on Lorraine this week, Tracy-Ann Oberman spoke about her time as Chrissie Watts.

She then hinted at a possible return for the character.

Discussing, Chrissie’s time in prison, Tracy noted: “She’s served longer than most actual murdering prisoners. And, if she’d had a better lawyer, she would have got off on mitigating circumstances.”

Tracy mentioned that Chrissie’s time in prison should be drawing near to an end.

Then, when asked if she’d be up for a return, Tracy confessed: “What do they say? Never say never. I love that character. Victim or villain.”

Oh, we hope this means that Chrissie’s coming back to Walford.

Imagine the drama!

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Do you want Chrissie Watts to return to EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!