Last night in EastEnders (Thursday June 1), the Knight family arrived in Walford soon after Lola Pearce-Brown’s death.

As Ben came home to discover that Lola had died, George Knight was busy making The Vic his new home with daughters Anna and Gina.

Now, EastEnders fans have been left furious, feeling as though Lola’s storyline was overshadowed by the Knights’ arrival.

The Knights came to Walford (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: The Knights arrived so soon after Lola died

Last night, Ben arrived home from America to see Lola’s body being taken away. He was distraught.

Soon after these scenes, the Knight family arrived in Walford as George Knight introduced himself and his daughters, Anna and Gina, to Linda.

Linda was taken aback as she wasn’t even aware that Elaine had a boyfriend. She couldn’t believe that she’d arranged for them to run the pub with her.

Later on, Anna and Gina unpacked their bags and made themselves at home before turning on the party music in The Vic.

They quickly apologised when they realised that everyone wasn’t in the mood for partying, finding out about Lola‘s death.

Fans thought that the timing was insensitive (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans furious as Lola death is overshadowed

EastEnders fans have been left furious, feeling as though Lola’s death was overshadowed by the arrival of the Knight family.

Some have even gone as far as to say that Anna Knight (played by Molly Rainford) is a direct replacement for Lola.

I just wish they could have waited until Monday to introduce the Knights and had at least this one episode for Lola’s aftermath.

One fan wrote: “Thought I saw a reincarnation of Lola tonight. The blonde Knight girl…”

Another added: “On reflection, I think it was unfair/bad decision to welcome the Knights the day/after Lola’s passing. I think they’ll be a welcome addition to the Square, but you should have given us/them time to mourn Lola.”

On reflection, I think it was unfair/bad decision to welcome the Knights the day/after Lola’s passing. I think they’ll be a welcome addition to the Square, but you should have given us/them time to mourn Lola 💔😭💔😭💔😭#EastEnders — Pam 💞 (@Osmondmania) June 1, 2023

I think they should have waited until next week to introduce the Knights tbh, it would have made more sense. It just doesn’t feel right and I wasn’t as that emotional over Lola as some (not been watching that long) #EastEnders — 🐈🪴🍄✨Pickle✨🍄🪴🐈 (@FlopsyPickle) June 1, 2023

I just wish they could have waited until Monday to introduce the Knights and had at least this one episode for Lola’s aftermath 😞 #EastEnders — AJH💙🌼 (@MitchellMare85) June 1, 2023

A third EastEnders viewer tweeted: “I think they should have waited until next week to introduce the Knights tbh, it would have made more sense. It just doesn’t feel right and I wasn’t as that emotional over Lola as some (not been watching that long).”

A final person commented: “I just wish they could have waited until Monday to introduce the Knights and had at least this one episode for Lola’s aftermath.”

Lola passed away peacefully, cuddled by Jay and Lexi (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Will there be an opportunity to mourn Lola?

The Knights’ arrival came so soon after Lola’s death that many fans feel like they haven’t been able to mourn Lola properly.

However, fans will be able to say a proper goodbye to the beloved character in a couple of weeks when her funeral scenes are expected to air.

