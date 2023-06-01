EastEnders fans predict George Knight will be ‘dead by Christmas’

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that newcomer George Knight could be ‘dead by Christmas’ as he made his debut on the soap tonight. Could the dead body teased for the show’s Christmas episodes in fact be George Knight?

George and his daughters made their debut in tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, May 1st). Linda was left reeling at the revelation that George was her mum’s new fiance – and that he had arrived to help her run The Vic.

George is in town… but is he here to stay? (Credit: BBC)

The Knight family take Walford by storm

The Knight family wasted little time in putting the locals’ noses out of joint, with George clashing with Nish, and his daughters ruffling Kathy’s feathers too.

They further annoyed The Vic’s punters by attempting to kick-start a party to celebrate their arrival. But with so many mourning Lola’s passing, the locals were quickly angered by the new arrivals.

Could George’s sudden arrival spell danger for him and his daughters?

Has George made an enemy of Nish? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict George Knight ‘Christmas dead body’

As the episode aired, a number of fans took to social media to share their reaction to these new characters. Some wondered whether George Knight could be the soap’s mystery death.

“Another good and strong episode of EastEnders. George is a brilliant addition to the cast and… I think he could be the dead body on Christmas Day?” one fan theorised.

“Well I’m liking George a lot and he’s only one episode in, but why do I have a feeling he’s the one that’ll end up dead at Christmas?” asked another.

“George Knight is no.1 for Christmas 2023 dead body,” predicted a third.

George makes himself at home at The Vic (Credit: BBC)

Could George Knight be EastEnders’ dead body?

EastEnders revealed earlier this year that a mystery character would die during its Christmas episodes. A flash-forward to Christmas 2023 showed Suki, Stacey, Kathy, Denise, Sharon and Linda standing over the dead body of an unknown male character.

With George stepping in to help run The Vic, his presence at the pub would come as no surprise. Furthermore, Colin Salmon, who plays George, is a relatively high-profile addition to the cast – having appeared in the Resident Evil and James Bond franchises.

A shorter tenure on the soap may suit a busy actor like Colin, while still giving him plenty of room to make an impact. Could George Knight be EastEnders’ Christmas dead man?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

