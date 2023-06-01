EastEnders fans ‘crippled’ by Lola Pearce’s devastating death scenes

Fans of EastEnders were left “crippled” by tragic Lola Pearce’s devastating death scenes in last night’s episode of the soap (May 31).

In the culmination of its year-long cancer storyline, Lola finally succumbed to her brain tumour, and passed away in the arms of daughter Lexi.

This followed a week-long farewell for the Mitchell family, who had been preparing to say goodbye to Lola since her return from hospital last week.

Lola’s final moments aired last night (Credit: BBC)

Lola dies as the Mitchell family struggle to accept her fate

As the week began, Jay clashed with Ben, who refused to accept the finality of Lola’s situation. Meanwhile, Billy fought with Nish – an argument between the pair escalating until the police arrested him.

With Ben convinced that an experimental new treatment could save Lola, he flew out to the States to investigate. In doing so, he missed Lola’s final moments.

Loving husband Jay did too, returning from a toilet break to find Lola had died as daughter Lexi slept in her arms.

Lola passed away peacefully and was cuddled by Jay and Lexi in the moments after her death (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

EastEnders viewers ‘crippled’ as Lola passes

As the episode aired, EastEnders fans took to social media to share their thoughts. Many, quite understandably, were left deeply upset and so emotional by what had transpired.

“EastEnders crippled my soul last night. Lola will be missed. Phenomenal acting by all involved. The BBC EastEnders writers… after recently losing family to cancer, the writers did an amazing job portraying what it’s like. Didn’t think I had that many tears in me,” wrote one fan.

#EastEnders crippled my soul last night 🥺🥺 Lola will be missed 😢

Phenomenal acting by all involved 👏🏾 The @bbceastenders writers.. After recently losing family 2 cancer, The writers did an amazing job portraying what it’s like 🎀🎀 Didn’t think I had that many tears in me💗 pic.twitter.com/M1Tktx8lRk — ItsAmyTx (@ItsAmyTx) June 1, 2023

“I’m in bits. Such a moving episode,” another then said.

“This is one of the bravest, saddest, warmest and most sensitive EastEnders stories in years, maybe ever. It’s given very underused characters a place in the heart of the show again. The quiet, eerie death Lola had was devastating. Give it and Danielle all the awards!” said another.

This is one of the bravest, saddest, warmest and most sensitive EE stories in years, maybe ever. It’s given very underused characters a place in the heart of the show again. The quiet, eerie death Lola had was devastating. Give it and Danielle all the awards! (3/3) #EastEnders — Wokie McWokeflake 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ChloeJones1983) May 31, 2023

“Lola dying has absolutely finished me off,” a fourth fan wrote.

Lola dying has absolutely finished me off 💔😭 #Eastenders — Ruby Ward ⚒ (@RubyWard19) May 31, 2023

As Lola passed, a sole fox emerged from the park outside, quietly crossing the Square – a nod to Jay’s prediction that his “sassy” wife would be reincarnated as the creature.

At home, sobbing viewers were left clutching their tissues, left to reflect on one of the most devastating episodes EastEnders has ever aired.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

