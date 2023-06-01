EastEnders spoilers tonight: The Knight family arrive in Walford

Tonight’s EastEnders spoilers (June 1) reveal that the status quo of Albert Square turns on its head when the Knight family suddenly arrive in Walford, set to join Elaine in running The Vic.

Dad George wastes little time in making his presence known, clashing with Nish – his arrival keenly noted by the likes of Phil and Jack. Meanwhile, lovelorn Bobby takes an interest in Anna and Gina Knight.

But what impact will the sudden arrival of George and his daughters have upon the grief-stricken Walford residents, reeling from Lola’s death? And how will Linda react to the appearance of her mum’s new man?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for tonight in full below.

George and his daughters waste little time in making their presence known (Credit: BBC)

The Knight family arrive in Walford

George Knight arrives in Walford, with his daughters – Anna and Gina – not far behind. As they arrive at The Vic, Linda is stunned when George introduces himself as Elaine’s fiancé.

He explains that they’ve come from Marbella to help Elaine run The Vic. Linda is furious when she realises that Elaine’s plan all along was to invite her new man and his family to take over The Vic.

Safe to say, Nish isn’t a fan (Credit: BBC)

George clashes with Nish

Meanwhile, George’s sudden arrival causes a stir among the menfolk when Phil, Jack and Winston recognise him as a former championship boxer.

George quickly makes an enemy of Nish, who soon understands that this isn’t a man to be messed with.

Back at The Vic, George assures Linda that he’s not out to cause trouble with anyone. He explains that he just wants to build a life in Walford with Elaine and his girls.

Anna and Gina quickly get on Kathy’s wrong side (Credit: BBC)

Love at first sight for Bobby as the girls ruffle feathers

When Bobby sees the Knight girls, he’s instantly smitten. However, Kathy is less keen, and snaps at Anna and Gina when they bring their pet chihuahua into the café.

The girls continue to make enemies when they try to kick off a party at The Vic to celebrate their arrival. This doesn’t go down well with the pub’s punters, who are still in shock at Lola’s death. Can the Knight family win over their new neighbours?

