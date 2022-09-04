EastEnders star Jaime Winstone says ‘spirit’ of Dame Barbara Windsor visited her

EastEnders star Jaime Winstone says the ghost of Dame Barbara Windsor visited her on set.

The actress is taking on Barbara’s role of Peggy Mitchell in a special flashback episode of the BBC soap.

Set in 1979, the episode sees Peggy trying her best to protect her children from their evil dad Eric.

And after playing Barbara in a biopic, bosses thought Jaime was perfect to play Peggy too.

Now the actress has revealed how she felt Barbara’s presence on set with her.

Dame Barbara died in 2020 aged 83 after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Jaime said: “There were moments when we were shooting this when I felt her presence and I felt guided by her.”

She added: “I hope I’ve done her justice – I feel like I have. I think she would love it.

“When I got offered the part I did think, ‘Is this something I should do?’ So I had a little word with Barbara, up above, and felt like I got the go-ahead.”

She added: “There was a little blonde butterfly that kept coming into my garden.

“We don’t normally get butterflies because my dog goes for them, but that was my sign. I thought, ‘That’s her’.”

The episode will see Peggy struggling to keep her family up and running during a time of economic crisis.

Her marriage to Eric is starting to show strain and keeping kids Grant, Phil and Sam in line is a full time job.

Jaime Winstone is playing Peggy Mitchell in the special EastEnders episode (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, headstrong Phil vying for the position of man of the house with Eric isn’t helping matters.

We’ll also see the return of Ronnie and Roxy as mum Glenda tries to keep her lively daughters out of trouble.

Meanwhile, her hubby Archie is up to his usual tricks.

The BBC have said about the episode: “As present day Phil grapples with growing pressure from DCI Keeble, audiences will take a journey back to his youth where clues to his present will undoubtedly be revealed…

“How will revelations about the past influence Phil’s ability to protect his family in 2022?

“Will the truth of DCI Keeble’s vendetta against the Mitchell family finally be revealed?”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

