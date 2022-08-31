EastEnders spoilers: Flashback episode – what really went down in 1979?

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal that the soap will transport viewers back in time to meet the Mitchell clan in 1979.

The flashback will follow DCI Keeble putting pressure on Phil to give her info.

He’ll need to dig up the past to give her what she wants.

Why are the events of 1979 so important in EastEnders?

Phil has made a deal with the devil (Credit: BBC)

The present day

Viewers will know that Keeble’s been eager to bring the Mitchells down and is now involving Phil to do her dirty work for her.

She really starts to ramp up the pressure on him to deliver the information she needs.

Phil can’t believe who she wants him to dig dirt up on.

He goes investigating, coming across the events of 1979.

As he delves into the Mitchell family’s past, can he find out what he needs?

Will Phil uncover Keeble’s true motive or has she got Phil right where she wants him?

The Mitchell’s 70s style! (Credit: BBC)

Back to 1979

In the flashback scenes of 1979, viewers will meet a younger Mitchell family.

The Mitchells are seen struggling to deal with the economic instability of the country, with Peggy working hard as a housewife despite her marriage to Eric being close to jeopardy.

The pressure to provide and be the breadwinner for the family is one that every Mitchell lad wants to live up to.

Phil gets a job at the garage but is soon given a different kind of ‘job’ by Eric, with Grant joining him.

Peggy begs her sons to steer clear of trouble.

Tensions rise with Phil and Eric battling it out, as their pride takes hold of them.

What went down in 1979?

Will Phil get one up on Keeble? (Credit: BBC)

Will Keeble get the information she needs?

After uncovering the historic events of the Mitchells, will Phil hand over the information to Keeble?

Will he find out what she’s up to and try to stop her?

One thing’s for sure, the events of 1979 are bound to uncover some shocking truths!

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

