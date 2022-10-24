EastEnders star Emma Barton reveals heartbreaking family loss

EastEnders star Emma Barton has announced that her dog Poppy has died.

Emma, who plays Honey Mitchell in EastEnders, revealed the sad news on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Barton (@theemmabarton)

Emma shared pictures of her dog Poppy on Instagram writing: “Poppy Dog. 20-03-2008 – 22-10-2022.

“My beautiful girl, now at peace, my heart is broken…”

Emma’s soap co-stars commented on the post, sending their condolences.

Lacey Turner, who plays Stacey Slater wrote: “Oh Em, I’m so sorry.”

Kat Slater actress Jessie Wallace commented: “I’m so sorry. I know how much you loved her.”

Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale, said: “Thinking of you Emma. So sorry.”

Honey and Billy are back together (Credit: BBC)

Emma Barton in EastEnders

Emma joined the EastEnders cast in 2005.

She left the show in 2008 but made a brief return in 2014 before returning to the role permanently the following year,

Recently Honey’s relationship with Jay Brown came to an end and she reunited with ex-husband Billy Mitchell.

As she got back together with Billy, they both got a shock when Little Mo’s son Freddie arrived in Walford believing Billy to be his dad.

Later Billy got another shock when he learnt he has been set up for a murder and could be facing life behind bars.

As Freddie tried his best to help Billy, Honey pleaded with him to tell Freddie the truth about his dad.

Eventually Freddie found out that Billy wasn’t his dad when Billy’s cousin Phil told him in a fit of a rage.

Lola gets some bad news (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Honey and Billy?

It looks like there’s more heartbreak ahead for Billy as this week his granddaughter Lola finds out she has a brain tumour which may be cancerous.

After having a seizure, Lola is taken to the hospital for a CT scan.

The doctors confirm she has a tumour which could be cancerous.

Will Lola tell Billy and Honey what the doctors have found?

Read more: EastEnders in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.