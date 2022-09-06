EastEnders character Freddie Slater returned to Walford in tonight’s episode (Tuesday, September 6) after 16 years.

He caused chaos in the market and later introduced himself to Billy Mitchell as his son.

But who is he? Who are his parents and who plays Freddie?

Mo is Freddie’s mother (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Who is Freddie Slater? Who are his parents?

Freddie Slater is the biological son of Little Mo Slater and Graham Foster.

Back in 2003 Little Mo was married to Billy Mitchell.

She worked in The Queen Vic became friends with customer Graham.

However one night when they were alone in the pub, Graham tried to kiss her.

She tried to get away from him but he raped her on the floor of the pub.

Mo soon discovered she was pregnant and when she insisted on keeping the baby, she and Billy ended up separating.

After Graham’s conviction, Billy and Mo did reunite for a short period of time, however Billy struggled to bond with Freddie.

Little Mo and Billy did divorce amicably.

Who plays Freddie Slater?

In 2006 Freddie was played by twins Alex and Tom Kilby.

Now Freddie is played by actor Bobby Brazier.

Bobby is a model as well as an actor.

Freddie is back (Credit: BBC)

How old is Freddie? How old is Bobby Brazier?

The character Freddie was born on September 2 2004 meaning he has just turned 18.

However actor Bobby was born on June 2 2003, making him 19 and one year older than his character.

Does Bobby Brazier have a girlfriend?

Back in July it was reported that Bobby had split from his model girlfriend Liberty Love.

Liberty is the daughter of director and DJ Don Letts.

The modelling pair went public with their love just two months ago, but have now reportedly split.

Bobby and Liberty have now reportedly unfollowed and erased each other from their Instagram accounts, seemingly confirming the break-up.

It now seems that Bobby is single.

Bobby is Jade Goody’s son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who are Bobby Brazier’s parents?

Bobby is the son of Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody.

He also has a younger brother, who is also called Freddie.

Jade Goody rose to fame when she appeared in Big Brother series 3 in 2002.

Between 2002 and 2004 she had a relationship with Jeff and they had their two sons.

In 2005 Jade appeared in series 5 of Celebrity Big Brother.

However in August 2008 she was diagnosed with cervical cancer which quickly progressed.

She soon discovered her cancer was terminal and sadly Jade died on March 22, 2009 at the age of 27.

Her children Bobby and Freddie were raised by their dad Jeff, who is now married to Kate Dwyer.

Jeff’s reaction to Bobby joining soap

When it was announced that Bobby was joining EastEnders, Jeff wrote on social media how proud he was of his son.

Sharing a photo of Bobby in Albert Square, Jeff said: “Proud of @bobbybrazier joining @bbceastenders.

“He has been gifted an opportunity and he is grabbing it with both hands with a great attitude and respect.

“Little confusing for us that his name is Freddie but we’ll get use to it!

“From what I’ve heard over the past month or so it sounds like he is a part of a great team. I’m so excited to watch him develop.”

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

