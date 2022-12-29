In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday December 28, 2022), Summer turned up at Mike and Esther’s house.

She wanted to hand them her wages but they invited her inside and offered her a room in their house.

Now, fans have slammed Summer for being so ‘gullible’ as she moves in with Mike and Esther.

Summer seems to be in trouble (Credit: ITV)

Corrie: Summer moved in with Mike and Esther

Last night, Summer arrived at Mike and Esther‘s doorstep and handed them an envelope.

She explained that she had taken up a Christmas job and that those were her wages.

It was only a dent in what she owed them for taking their money whilst knowing that she was no longer carrying a baby.

As she walked away, the couple invited her inside.

Summer than told them that she had been living in a hostel.

The couple who had previously treated Summer horribly after finding out about her miscarriage flicked a switch and painted a smile on their faces.

They invited Summer to stay with them in their spare room, offering to pick up her things from the hostel and bring them back.

However, they then brought up the surrogacy and started acting strangely.

Despite this, Summer accepted their offer to move in with them.

Summer fails to see the warning signs (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans slam Summer for being ‘gullible’

Coronation Street fans have now slammed Summer for being too ‘gullible’ to see the warning signs.

They think that she might be in danger and shouldn’t move in with Mike and Esther.

One fan wrote: “I knew those weirdos were using Summer to have another baby, she’s too gullible to see it.”

Another viewer commented: “Oh gosh, just when you thought you were safe in the Summer pregnancy waters she pops up and moves in with the child catchers… kill me now.”

Summer is so gullible. A man that ripped into her one minute and now as nice as pie. Where is her alarm bells 🚨#corrie — Bev 💙💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🌻🇺🇦 (@BevFink) December 28, 2022

How has Summer gone from being highly intelligent, going to Oxford University, and all to totally plain stupid all of a sudden, I mean completely dumb #awfulstory #Corrie #coronationstreet — E_J_ Barry (@Elton_J_Barry) December 28, 2022

*Summer moves into the creepy couple's house*

Welp, that's her buried under the floorboards, innit? #Corrie — philoSOPHy (@sofaneilas) December 29, 2022

A third fan tweeted: “Summer is so gullible. A man that ripped into her one minute and now as nice as pie. Where are her alarm bells?”

Another questioned: “How has Summer gone from being highly intelligent, going to Oxford University, and all to totally plain stupid all of a sudden, I mean completely dumb?”

Another feared: “*Summer moves into the creepy couple’s house* Welp, that’s her buried under the floorboards, innit?”

Is Summer in danger?

Is Summer putting herself at risk? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Is Summer in danger?

In Corrie, Summer is living with Mike and Esther, but could she be in danger?

This week, she agrees to talk to the couple’s solicitor about becoming a surrogate.

However, she finds herself having to tell Billy about her decision.

Next week, things escalate as the bailiffs arrive at the house and start taking Mike and Esther’s things.

Summer’s worried as she asks them to be honest with her.

Later on, Todd shares his doubts about Mike and Esther with Paul and sets out to investigate.

Will he find out anything troubling about the couple?

Will Mike and Esther harm Summer?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Is Summer in danger? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!