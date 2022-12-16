Coronation Street fans think they know Mike and Esther’s dark secret.

Recently the couple found out that Summer miscarried the baby they planned to adopt in exchange for money.

However Coronation Street fans fear the couple are up to something more sinister.

When the couple found out Summer was pregnant, they immediately wanted to adopt the baby (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Mike and Esther

Summer met Mike and Esther a couple of months ago.

When Summer found out she was pregnant, Esther and Mike told her that they wanted to adopt her baby in return for money.

Summer eventually agreed, knowing that her boyfriend Aaron needed £10k to pay for his dad’s rehab.

Mike and Esther sent her the money.

But after Eric came out of rehab, he immediately relapsed and Summer suffered a miscarriage.

Summer and Aaron didn’t tell the couple about the miscarriage so they could get more money to pay for Eric to go back to rehab.

However this week Mike figured out the truth after realising Summer’s baby scan was fake.

Mike found out Summer had a miscarriage (Credit: ITV)

Mike demanded the money but soon the couple came up with another idea – Summer acts as their surrogate.

But fans are convinced that Mike and Esther are up to something more sinister.

They’re convinced that the couple have been selling babies.

On Entertainment Daily‘s Facebook page, fans revealed their theories about Mike and Esther.

One wrote: “I reckon those two are selling babies.”

A second commented: “I think they sell babies.”

A third added: “I think they are selling kids.”

Another said: “Bet they sell babies and as she lost the baby they can’t make money, so hence their financially ruined.”

What are Mike and Esther hiding? (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: Mike and Esther in financial trouble

In upcoming scenes, Summer tells the couple she’s prepared to talk to a solicitor about surrogacy

However when Summer is at Mike and Esther’s when she opens the doors to some bailiffs.

Meanwhile Todd confides in Paul.

He tells him that he’s not convinced Mike and Esther are the upstanding Christian couple they make themselves out to be.

Is he right?

