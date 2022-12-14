Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that, as Summer Spellman prepares to become a surrogate for their child, Mike and Esther’s secret comes to light.

With Summer working with Mike and Esther to make their surrogacy legal, Billy hopes that she might change her mind.

Meanwhile, Todd grows suspicious of the couple.

As he starts his own investigation into Mike and Esther, what will Todd uncover?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers below.

Desperate to make things right, Summer visits Mike and Esther (Credit: ITV)

Summer makes a deal with Mike and Esther in Coronation Street spoilers

As the storyline continues, Summer calls at Mike and Esther’s house, eager to make amends. She therefore hands them an envelope containing her wages.

Esther soon relents, and invites Summer inside.

Touched by their kindness, Summer tells Mike and Esther she’s prepared to talk to their solicitor about surrogacy.

Suddenly, Billy arrives at the house.

Having received a call from Esther, he has come to see Summer.

His arrival shocks Summer.

What will Billy make of her decision?

Summer is stunned when bailiffs start collecting Mike and Esther’s things (Credit: ITV)

Billy is doubtful over Summer’s surrogacy plans

Billy encourages Summer to attend Amy’s party, pointing out that she can’t avoid Aaron forever.

He tells Paul that he hopes that Aaron will be able to make Summer see sense over her surrogacy plans.

But Billy is shocked when Summer tells him that she is back with Aaron and that he is fully behind the surrogacy plans.

However things take a turn later at Mike and Esther’s house. Summer answers the door to some bailiffs.

She is horrified as the bailiffs start gathering up Mike and Esther’s things.

When Mike and Esther return, she demands to know what is going on.

What are Mike and Esther hiding?

What are Mike and Esther hiding? (Credit: ITV)

Todd grows suspicious of Mike and Esther

Over tea, Billy tells Summer that he’d like to accompany her to her appointment with the surrogacy consultant.

He says that he intends to support her however he can.

Summer, Billy, Mike and Esther all attend a meeting with the surrogacy counsellor.

Meanwhile, Todd confides in Paul.

He tells him that he’s not convinced Mike and Esther are the upstanding Christian couple they make themselves out to be.

Todd decides to do some digging, but what will he uncover?

What are Mike and Esther hiding? Are they financially ruined? And what does that mean for Summer and the baby?

