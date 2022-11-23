Coronation Street spoilers: Summer loses the baby – but will she tell Mike and Esther?

Latest Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that there’s baby tragedy in store for Summer as she suffers a miscarriage. But will she tell Mike and Esther?

Summer took £10,000 from the couple in exchange for adoption rights to her unborn baby.

She used the money to pay for rehab for Aaron’s dad, Eric.

Will she come clean to Mike and Esther about her loss?

Eric vows to stay off the booze (Credit: ITV)

Summer lies to Eric and Billy

As the week begins, Summer calls into the flat on her lunch break.

She finds Aaron there, with his dad, Eric.

Eric admits he’s an alcoholic, but is determined to stay off the booze.

Eric questions how they raised the money to pay for his rehab.

Aaron and Summer lie, and say that they borrowed it from Billy.

Later, Summer tells Aaron that Billy mustn’t find out about the baby.

She says that the only solution is to move away until after the birth.

Summer tells Aaron that she’s got an appointment with the midwife later.

They tell Mike and Esther that they’re thinking of moving away.

When Esther suggests that Summer should move in with them, Summer jumps at the idea.

Summer is devastated to learn that she has lost the baby (Credit: ITV)

Summer suffers a miscarriage

Elsewhere, Jacob tells Summer that Aaron’s Dad has been drinking.

Summer and Aaron hurry out of Mike and Esther’s house and Aaron confronts his Dad.

Suddenly, and clearly in pain, Summer reveals that she’s bleeding.

She is devastated to discover she’s suffered a miscarriage.

Eric’s vows of sobriety don’t last long (Credit: ITV)

Eric relapses into alcoholism

Later, Summer and Aaron return home to find Eric drunk, with blood trickling down his face.

Eric becomes aggressive and yells at his son.

Aaron forces his Dad into a taxi and tells the driver to take them to A&E.

Meanwhile, Summer reads a text from Esther telling her how much they’re looking forward to her moving in.

Summer is upset as Esther places her hand on her stomach (Credit: ITV)

Will Summer tell Esther about her miscarriage?

In the factory, Summer doubles over in pain. Concerned, Carla and Sarah send her home.

Later, Aaron tells Summer that his Dad has agreed to return to rehab.

Summer and Aaron exchange guilty looks as Mike and Esther tell Summer they’ve redecorated the spare room for her.

As Esther places her hand on Summer’s tummy, it becomes too much for Summer, who rushes out of the room.

Will Summer come clean about her loss?

How will Mike and Esther react?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

