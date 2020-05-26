Coronation Street's Shona returned looking very glamorous!

Coronation Street fans were left confused by Shona's appearance as she returned to screens in last night's episode (Monday, May 25).

Over the last few months, Shona has been living in a rehabilitation centre after losing her memory. Unable to remember her life with husband David, she demanded a divorce and didn't want to see him.

In real life actress Julia Goulding was on maternity leave, but she's now back on screens.

Shona looked very well as she made her first on-screen appearance in months (Credit: ITV)

In last night's visit to the cobbles, Shona told her key worker she wants to visit her son Clayton, who is in prison.

As she made her first on-screen appearance in nearly four months, viewers were quick to comment how well Shona looks.

Is it just me or am I right in thinking that Shona has had a makeover or something? #Corrie — Martin (@MartKey2020) May 25, 2020

Shona is an absolute stunner #corrie — Newton Heath 🔴⚪⚫ (@ProBettor2) May 25, 2020

Shona returns to the cobbles

This week, David's sister Sarah learns about his behaviour and goes to visit Shona. She begs her to come home and give David a chance.

After a call from Shona's key worker, he announces she's agreed to a visit but doesn't want David to be there.

At the Platts, Shona cannot remember anything (Credit: ITV)

Shona visits Gail and Sarah in the Platt home but she's clearly confused and can't remember Sarah's son Harry at all.

However, when she helps make drinks, she instinctively remembers where the teabags are kept. Gail is thrilled by the flicker of recognition.

Gail and Sarah discuss Shona's progress with Alice. Meanwhile, Shona wanders out to the garden.

Bumping into an old friend

Next week, the Platts worry and look for Shona after she disappeared.

Roy finds Shona outside the cafe and invites her in (Credit: ITV)

Roy finds her outside of the cafe and it's clear she doesn't recognise him. He takes her inside and David's relieved to find her with Roy and is soon struck with an idea.

Roy invites his former employee to come and live in the flat with him and Nina. He offers to show her and Alice around the flat but when the buzzer on the oven goes off, Shona gets up and reaches inside with her bare hands.

Shona wants to live in Roys flat (Credit: ITV)

Roy and Nina share worried glances.

Later, at the rehab centre, Roy and David pay her a visit.

Shona confirms she wants to live with Roy. But will David be able to win her round?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

