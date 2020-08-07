Coronation Street's Alan Halsall unveils home cinema as he enjoys movie night with daughter

Alan Halsall has showed off his incredible home cinema during a movie night with daughter Sienna-Rae.

The Coronation Street star - who is best known for playing Tyrone Dobbs - gave fans a glimpse into the room in his Manchester home on Instagram Stories.

Alan filmed the six-year-old as she stood in front of the huge projector screen, complete with the words 'Sienna's cinema'.

Coronation Street's Alan Halsall has given fans a glimpse into his incredible home cinema (Credit: Instagram Story/alanhalsall)

As the night got underway, Sienna picked out a flick from a selection in a box.

She said: "Welcome to Sienna's new cinema. Tonight's movie is going to be... Sing! That's a good film."

Alan, 37, later captured the youngster while she danced to the movie's soundtrack.

Clearly impressed by Sienna's moves, he joined his daughter as they boogied to Elton John's I'm Still Standing.

Sienna-Rae looked tiny next to the huge projector screen (Credit: Instagram Story/alanhalsall)

Alan's home - located in Salford, Manchester - took the soap veteran years to build with his ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson.

He now shares the mansion with new girlfriend Tisha Merry after she moved in last year.

In November 2018, Alan wrote on Instagram: "Wow exactly a year to the day I moved in to this house that took nearly four years to finish from start to finish.

"So much has happened in that year, but sat here now with my princess asleep in her bed. I love this house so much #sograteful."

Alan danced with his daughter during their movie night (Credit: Instagram Story/alanhalsall)

Alan Halsall's off-screen life

The couple met on the set of the ITV soap when Tisha joined the cast as Steph Britton.

The relationship was the first for the star following his divorce from Lucy-Jo, who also appeared in Corrie from 2002 until 2005.

Since their split, the actor admitted there are "ups and downs" to having a blended family.

The soap star shares his Manchester home with girlfriend Tisha (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, little Sienna always comes first.

He told OK! Magazine: "There's always going to be ups and downs with a blended family.

"So long as Sienna comes first in all of it, that's all that matters. Sienna's got her mum and dad, and she's also got [Lucy-Jo's partner] Lewis [Devine] and Tisha. It's just a case that everybody loves her.

"Of course there will be differences of opinion; so long as we're in that loving way when Sienna is around.

Alan shares his daughter with ex Lucy-Jo Hudson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"We don't have a great deal of communication, it's only ever about Sienna and that's all it ever needs to be."

Meanwhile, Tisha praised Alan as a great dad, calling him "so caring and loving".

She gushed: "He’s such a good dad; he’s so caring and loving.

"He notices everything and his communication with Sienna is so strong. I would love that for our child if we have one."

