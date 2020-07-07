The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 7th July 2020
Soaps

Corrie fave Alan Halsall only communicates with ex Lucy Jo Hudson about daughter Sienna

Soap stars have both moved on with new partners

By Entertainment Daily
Tags: Alan Halsall, Coronation Street, Lucy-Jo Hudson

Corrie fave Alan Halsall has admitted there are "ups and downs" with a blended family, but his daughter "comes first".

The Coronation Street star - who is dating former Corrie actress Tisha Merry - co-parents six-year-old Sienna with his ex Lucy-Jo Hudson.

Corrie fave Alan Halsall with his ex Lucy-Jo Hudson (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Lucy Jo Hudson breaks silence on 'spat' with Corrie star ex Alan Halsall

While he doesn't have "a great deal of communication" with his former co-star, his daughter has a lot of love in her life.

Alan said: "There's always going to be ups and downs with a blended family.

"So long as Sienna comes first in all of it, that's all that matters. Sienna's got her mum and dad, and she's also got [Lucy-Jo's partner] Lewis [Devine] and Tisha. It's just a case that everybody loves her.

"Of course there will be differences of opinion; so long as we're in that loving way when Sienna is around.

"We don't have a great deal of communication, it's only ever about Sienna and that's all it ever needs to be."

The former couple gave a glimpse into potential tension last year following the birth of Lucy-Jo's son with Lewis.

The actor posted a long message about newborn Carter, which included a mention of Sienna.

"Our Sienna is delighted and is already making the best big sister, just like I knew she would", he wrote, which Alan seemed to take exception to.

Alan posted a message on social media, before deleting, saying: "You’re welcome to keep the lying cheating one & call her your own! But not my daughter."

Tisha has praised Alan as a great dad, admitting he is "so caring and loving".

Tisha Merry has praised Alan Halsall's parenting skills (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Alan Halsall gushes over Tisha Merry in birthday tribute

She said: "He’s such a good dad; he’s so caring and loving.

"He notices everything and his communication with Sienna is so strong. I would love that for our child if we have one."

And Alan admitted the couple have "discussed the future together".

Speaking in a joint exclusive interview with OK! magazine, he added: "You always talk to each other about your aspirations, don’t you?

"What you’d like in terms of family, etc. We’ve never had a proper serious sit-down but we’ve discussed the future together."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Alan Halsall Coronation Street Lucy-Jo Hudson

Trending Articles

 Linda Robson tears up as she reveals her beloved dog Ernie has died
Brits could get a £500 shopping voucher as part of Rishi Sunak's mini budget
The Secrets She Keeps viewers all making the same joke
Katie Price's daughter Princess admits she wouldn't have any manners if it wasn't for dad Peter Andre
Grinning Phillip Schofield says ‘they can’t sack me’ as he flouts This Morning rules again
Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff retracts his statement against Yasmeen