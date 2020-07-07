Corrie fave Alan Halsall only communicates with ex Lucy Jo Hudson about daughter Sienna

Corrie fave Alan Halsall has admitted there are "ups and downs" with a blended family, but his daughter "comes first".

The Coronation Street star - who is dating former Corrie actress Tisha Merry - co-parents six-year-old Sienna with his ex Lucy-Jo Hudson.

Corrie fave Alan Halsall with his ex Lucy-Jo Hudson (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Lucy Jo Hudson breaks silence on 'spat' with Corrie star ex Alan Halsall

While he doesn't have "a great deal of communication" with his former co-star, his daughter has a lot of love in her life.

Alan said: "There's always going to be ups and downs with a blended family.

"So long as Sienna comes first in all of it, that's all that matters. Sienna's got her mum and dad, and she's also got [Lucy-Jo's partner] Lewis [Devine] and Tisha. It's just a case that everybody loves her.

"Of course there will be differences of opinion; so long as we're in that loving way when Sienna is around.

"We don't have a great deal of communication, it's only ever about Sienna and that's all it ever needs to be."

The former couple gave a glimpse into potential tension last year following the birth of Lucy-Jo's son with Lewis.

The actor posted a long message about newborn Carter, which included a mention of Sienna.

"Our Sienna is delighted and is already making the best big sister, just like I knew she would", he wrote, which Alan seemed to take exception to.

Alan posted a message on social media, before deleting, saying: "You’re welcome to keep the lying cheating one & call her your own! But not my daughter."

Tisha has praised Alan as a great dad, admitting he is "so caring and loving".

Tisha Merry has praised Alan Halsall's parenting skills (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Alan Halsall gushes over Tisha Merry in birthday tribute

She said: "He’s such a good dad; he’s so caring and loving.

"He notices everything and his communication with Sienna is so strong. I would love that for our child if we have one."

And Alan admitted the couple have "discussed the future together".

Speaking in a joint exclusive interview with OK! magazine, he added: "You always talk to each other about your aspirations, don’t you?

"What you’d like in terms of family, etc. We’ve never had a proper serious sit-down but we’ve discussed the future together."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.