Tisha Merry opens up about marriage and babies with Alan Halsall

Tisha Merry, who played Steph Britton in Coronation Street, has opened up about when she and Alan Halsall want to get married and have children.

The actress, who has been dating her former co-star Alan since last year, posted a video to her YouTube channel called 'Answering your quick fire assumptions'.

This involves Alan asking questions and reading assumptions from Tisha's fans and Tisha has to answer them honestly.

Alan has played Tyrone in Corrie since 1998 (Credit: ITV)

One follower made the assumption: "You see yourself marrying Al and having children in the next two years."

Tisha was shocked and responded saying: "Two! No, definitely not two years. I do see myself getting married, maybe, who knows, I'd love to get married. And I do see myself having children with Alan but not for at least like five years."

Tisha was shocked by the assumption (Credit: YouTube/Tisha Drew Merry)

She joked: "Watch now cut to like the next vlog next year with a kid. No definitely not."

The next assumption was: "You're having a baby" and Tisha responded saying: "Not that I know of, no."

Tisha Merry reveals she didn't fancy Alan at first

Another fans assumption was: "You have always fancied Alan."

But Tisha responded saying: "No. I actually haven't and we've talked about this before. But we were best friends before we got together and I've obviously known Alan for many many years, but no I've never looked at him like that.

"It was only when we got closer as friends that I was like 'oh maybe I do fancy him a little bit.' Nine months down the line."

Tisha and Alan's relationship

Tisha and Alan began working together when Tisha joined the Corrie cast in 2013.

Whilst Tisha's character Steph was last seen in in 2018, Alan, who plays Tyrone Dobbs, is still on the Street.

When Steph joined the show, Alan was married to his ex-wife, actress Lucy-Jo Hudson, who is the mother of his daughter Sienna.

Lucy and Alan split in 2018 and last year, Alan and Tisha sparked dating rumours.

They later confirmed their relationship on social media.

Last month, Alan tricked his fans into thinking Tisha was pregnant by sharing a scan photo. However in the caption he said: "This is a scan of my liver in perfect condition for when the pubs re-open."

