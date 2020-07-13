Coronation Street's Alan Halsall enjoys family day out with girlfriend Tisha Merry and daughter

Actor Alan Halsall has been spotted enjoying a family day out with girlfriend Tisha Merry and daughter Sienna-Rae.

The Coronation Street star - who is best known for playing Tyrone Dobbs on the ITV soap - was joined by the two at Rivington Pike in Lancashire over the weekend.

He documented the outing with a selection of snaps on Instagram, telling fans: "NOW that’s what I call... SUNDAY !!!! 👨‍👩‍👧 ."

The shots show Alan, 38, and his family in workout gear at the walking viewpoint.

The soap star and daughter Sienna can be seen posing on a tree in one shot, while another shows Tisha and the six-year-old holding hands in the woods.

There's also a selfie of the three together as they tuck into ice cream mid-walk.

And the treats certainly didn't end there, with the family later enjoying a delicious Sunday roast in Alan's Manchester home.

The family enjoyed a Sunday roast (Credit: Instagram Story/alanhalsall)

Read more: Helen Flanagan shows off new look after allowing her children to do her makeup

Updating fans on their day out on Instagram Story, Sienna said: "Hi everyone! I've had a lovely, lovely day walking up Riverington and coming back to a warm Sunday dinner."

The youngster then went on to pick a movie from a random selection, with the winner being Cinderella.

Plenty of praise

Fans were delighted to get a look at Alan and Tisha's day out with Sienna.

One wrote: "Love the pics such a lovely family x."

Alan shared the family day out on Instagram (Credit: Splash)

Another added: "Your daughter is a star 🌟."

A third gushed: "Fab pictures ❤️ family time is special xx."

Alan and Tisha's relationship

The couple met on the set of the ITV soap in 2013 when Tisha joined the cast as Steph Britton.

The former co-stars went public with their romance last year (Credit: Splash)

The relationship was the first for Alan following his divorce from Lucy-Jo Hudson, who also appeared in Corrie from 2002 until 2005.

Earlier this month, the star admitted there are "ups and downs" with a blended family, but his daughter "comes first".

While he doesn't have "a great deal of communication" with ex Lucy- Jo, his daughter has a lot of love in her life.

Alan said: "There's always going to be ups and downs with a blended family.

Tisha says Alan is a 'good dad' (Credit: Splash)

"So long as Sienna comes first in all of it, that's all that matters. Sienna's got her mum and dad, and she's also got [Lucy-Jo's partner] Lewis [Devine] and Tisha. It's just a case that everybody loves her.

"Of course there will be differences of opinion; so long as we're in that loving way when Sienna is around.

"We don't have a great deal of communication, it's only ever about Sienna and that's all it ever needs to be."

The former couple gave a glimpse into potential tension last year following the birth of Lucy-Jo's son with Lewis.

The soap star shares daughter Sienna with ex Lucy-Jo (Credit: Splash)

Past problems

The actor posted a long message about newborn Carter, which included a mention of Sienna.

"Our Sienna is delighted and is already making the best big sister, just like I knew she would", he wrote, which Alan seemed to take exception to.

Alan posted a message on social media, before deleting, saying: "You’re welcome to keep the lying cheating one & call her your own! But not my daughter."

Meanwhile, Tisha has praised Alan as a great dad, admitting he is "so caring and loving."

Read more: Coronation Street 'to recast Todd Grimshaw' after actor Bruno Langley was axed

She said: "He’s such a good dad; he’s so caring and loving.

"He notices everything and his communication with Sienna is so strong. I would love that for our child if we have one."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.