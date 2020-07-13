Coronation Street 'to recast Todd Grimshaw' after actor Bruno Langley was axed

Coronation Street will reportedly recast Todd Grimshaw after it axed Bruno Langley from the role in 2017.

Bruno previously played the character, who is the son of Eileen Grimshaw, on and off from 2001 to 2017.

But he was written out of the ITV soap after the actor pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in 2017.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, Corrie bosses are searching for a new actor to play the character.

Coronation Street - Todd mentions

In order to write out the character, Todd went on the run in 2017 after assaulting a police officer.

This report comes after Todd was mentioned on a few occasions of late.

Eileen told Fiz Stape earlier this year: "Every Mother’s Day or birthday it's the same.

"I think this will be the time I hear from him, but I never do of course."

Bruno's apology

In December 2017, Bruno revealed he was seeking help for alcohol addiction, and admitted he felt "ashamed" after the ITV soap sacked him.

He said: "I have no excuse, no one forced me to drink to such an extreme, but it is hard to explain why I would do anything as dreadful as that. It must have been awful for those women, and I am ashamed of myself. I'm truly sorry.

"I sincerely apologise to the women, from the bottom of my heart. I promise I will never do anything like that again.

He added: "I accept my punishment because I know what I did was wrong. I'm not trying to attribute blame to anyone else other than myself.

"To treat women in the way I did is truly shocking. I was horrified when I heard what I'd done. My behaviour was dreadful. I'm so sorry for what has happened."

Fans have had a mixed reaction to the prospect of Todd returning to Weatherfield...

I'll probably always love the character Todd, Bruno is another story. But if they can find someone who can carry the role correctly, than I would love to see Todd back on the street. #corrie — Bananakus (@mayflower271) July 13, 2020

People will have many Different views this is mine please accept it. I completely I’m not happy with the decision Coronation Street is made to recast Todd Grimshaw!! #CoronationStreet #Corrie #Recast @itvcorrie — SoapFan101 (@Fan101Soap) July 12, 2020

#Corrie I want the old Todd back! — Sparkysue (@sparkysue) July 12, 2020

Coronation Street next week airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

