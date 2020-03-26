Coronation Street fans think Todd Grimshaw will return after he's mentioned

Coronation Street fans think Todd Grimshaw will return after he was mentioned in last night's episode (Wednesday, March 25).

Todd was last seen in 2017 as he went on the run from the police, leaving his boyfriend Billy and mum Eileen behind in Weatherfield.

In last night's episode of Corrie, Sean, Fiz and Eileen were sat in the Rovers and Sean told the ladies how Eileen's housemate Mary likes to hang upside down like a bat.

He told them Mary liked to do this with her dressing gown on, doing a handstand, joking that there are some things that can't be unseen.

Eileen mentioned her youngest son Credit: ITV Hub)

As Eileen said to Sean that he just made it up, he said: "Possibly, a little bit. It was worth it to see a smile on your gob for once."

As Sean left, Fiz asked Eileen what Sean meant and she opened up about missing Todd.

Todd was last seen on-screen in 2017 (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Eileen said: "Oh, he's just talking about Todd. Every Mother's Day or birthday it's the same. I think this'll be the time I hear from him. Well, never do of course."

Viewers loved hearing about Todd and think it could be a sign he's returning.

Hope he's coming back! Xx — Kaz D #TrikaftaNext (@kit_davidson) March 25, 2020

Todd must be coming back. He just had the obligatory mention to get us all prepared #Corrie — Karen M Renton (@karen_renton) March 25, 2020

Wonder if he's coming back, usually what happens — Dave (@DavidMackayy) March 25, 2020

Why did Todd leave?

In June 2017, Billy's ex-boyfriend Drew Spellman arrived and told Billy he was terminally ill.

Drew asked Billy if he could take care of his adoptive daughter Summer when he died.

Drew died not long later and Summer stayed with her grandparents Geraldine and Angus.

Geraldine didn't want Summer being raised by two gay men, however Angus defended them and showed her it was what Drew had put in his will.

Todd didn't want Summer to be taken away (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Although Summer went to live with Billy and Todd, Peter Barlow contacted Geraldine telling her Billy was responsible for the death of his twin sister Susan, sixteen years before.

Fearing Geraldine would try to take Summer away, Todd took Summer and went on the run.

Eventually Summer returned and told Eileen and Billy that the police tracked them down.

Todd urged her to hide in the woods but when a police officer came close to finding her, Todd assaulted them.

Summer told them that Todd fled into the woods and a police car chased him. But he never returned to Weatherfield.

Summer recalled what happened to Todd (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

In real-life, Bruno Langley, who played Todd, suddenly departed the soap when he admitted to two counts of sexual assault in 2017.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order by the court.

He was also told to sign the sex offenders register, pay compensation to his victims and given 40 days of rehabilitation activity as part of the order.

The actor also was made the subject of a 12-week electronically monitored curfew.

