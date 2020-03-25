Coronation Street SPOILERS: Emma moves in with Tracy and Steve as they announce departure

Coronation Street next week sees Emma makes the decision to move in with Steve and Tracy - just as they announce they're leaving!

Emma is stuck in a bit of an awkward living situation with her boyfriend Seb and his ex-girlfriend Alina in Coronation Street at the moment.

After Seb gets into an argument with David Platt over his new connection with Alina, Seb sees red and punches David in front of the pub, leaving Emma upset.

Seb hit David (Credit: ITV)

Next week, it's clear Seb and Emma still haven't sorted things out as he ends up spending the night at a mate's.

He eventually returns to the flat and assures Emma he has no interest in Alina and that she's the only girl for him.

Later Seb corners Alina in the cafe and suggests it might be best if she moves out.

Seb suggests to Alina she should find somewhere else to live (Credit: ITV)

But it's not enough and later in the week when Seb refuses to move out of the flat, Emma decides to leave instead.

Wanting to make sure his daughter has a roof over her head, Steve assures Emma she's welcome to stay with him and Tracy.

However Steve and Tracy then reveal they're leaving!

The couple are thinking of going to see Beth and Daniel for a few days in Scotland, but Emma assures them she'll be fine on her own.

Emma goes to live with dad Steve and stepmum Tracy (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale's Amelia Flanagan and Coronation Street star siblings sending messages to elderly fans

Meanwhile, David finds Alina in the cafe and apologises for using her. David and Alina both agree that they need a fresh start.

Is it all over for Emma and Seb?

When is Coronation Street on?

From Monday, March 30, Coronation Street will be cutting down episodes airing each week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ongoing health crisis has resulted in Coronation Street and Emmerdale stopping filming.

Coronation Street has stopped filming

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: David attacked at knife point

Instead of showing six episodes a week, only three will air.

Episodes will continue to air on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Instead of the usual two there will be just one at 7.30pm.

The next episode of Coronation Street airs tonight at 7.30pm, followed by a second episode at 8.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!