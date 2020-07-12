Helen Flanagan shows off new look after allowing her children to do her makeup

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has posted a seriously adorable photo with her two little girls.

The actress, 29, shared a snap of her enjoying quality time with her daughters Matilda, four, and Delilah, two.

Taking to social media, the glam mum shared a snap of her covered in makeup.

Lipstick to be specific. And her unusual new look is down to her daughters attempting to be her "glam squad".

Sharing in view of her 937,000 followers she shared the pouty selfie.

Helen Flanagan on Coronation Street as Rosie Webster (Credit: ITV)

Captioning it "New glam squad", her daughters' hands can be seen applying makeup onto her forehead.

Dozens of fans commented on both how charming and relatable they found the snap.

One user commented: "My girls do that to me all the time bless them looks like they have fun."

A second user joked: "Haha, The A Team" and another quipped: "You can still pull this off."

And a further user wrote: "This is men whenever my granddaughter visits."

Helen is in a long-term relationship with footballer Scott Sinclair, 31.

She has shared plenty of updates on her family life during lockdown.

She even admitted to feeling "awful" about social distancing restrictions.

Last month she explained on Instagram how difficult it was preventing her daughters from playing with their friends.

She wrote: "Today with Matilda was a little bit difficult.

Helen said she felt "awful" about social distancing restrictions (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

"Matilda sees this little girl and runs over to her and wants to play with her.

"But it was really hard because of social distancing. Everyone misses everyone.

"I obviously miss my friends, I haven't seen any of my friends since lockdown.

"I miss my family, I miss my nana."

She added that Matilda didn't understand why she couldn't play with the girl.

Helen continued: "She didn't understand.

"I was like 'no darling come we've got to social distance, mummy said about the naughty virus.'

Helen with partner Scott Sinclair in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I felt really sorry for her. She wasn't happy with me.

"She was like 'you were naughty mummy, I have no friends.

"Honestly, it made me fell awful, it's so hard. I literally didn't know what to do."

Helen left Coronation Street in 2018 for maternity leave.

