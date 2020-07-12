Coronation Street's Shelley King says storyline with Ian Bartholomew 'drew them closer' in real life

Coronation Street's Yasmeen and Geoff actors Shelley King and Ian Bartholomew have grown closer during their storyline.

Actress Shelley has also revealed how Ian has been staying with her when they were filming the heavier scenes.

Ian stays with Shelley and her wife (Credit: Splash)

Ian and his family live far away from the Manchester set while Shelley and her wife live much closer.

And the stars have said how it helped develop their working relationship and chemistry.

Shelley said to Inside Soap: "The scenes got tough, so I think we needed to spend more time with each other.

"We were exploring emotions that were quite difficult, so it drew us even closer."

However Shelley said how the production shutdown meant she has missed him being around so much.

She added: "I've missed him so much during the past couple of months."

Yasmeen is in prison awaiting trial (Credit: ITV)

And she revealed how despite their war on screen - the actors are great friends behind the scenes.

She said: "We're family now, Barty and me.

"We can have a row without ever speaking again and then minutes after he'll phone me [and] say, 'I'm really sorry Shell' and I'll say, 'I was a real dork-brain, Barts' – and he'll say, 'Yes, you were!'

Yasmeen takes Geoff back?

Off-screen it's a different story with Yasmeen currently in prison for stabbing Geoff - and him desperate to get her out to control her again.

Next week Geoff will offer to drop the charges if she agrees to be his wife again.

Geoff calls at the police station to retract his statement and drop all charges against Yasmeen. However the officer explains the decision is down to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile after hearing what Geoff's done, Imran, Alya, Tim and Faye try to make sense of Geoff trying to retract his statement.

But Alya is shocked when she gets a call from prison. Yasmeen tells her that this latest twist makes her think Geoff is genuinely sorry for everything he did.

Alya is horrified to realise her gran may take back her abusive husband - but will she?

