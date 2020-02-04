Coronation Street's Alan Halsall and girlfriend Tisha Merry share idyllic holiday snaps

Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street, and his girlfriend Tisha Merry have shared pictures from their idyllic holiday.

Alan posted some snaps from Excellence El Carmen in the Dominican Republic to his Instagram account.

He captioned the post: "A holiday is having nothing to do and all day to do it in."

His friends and co-stars rushed to comment on the post.

Colson Smith, who plays Craig Tinker on the ITV soap, wrote: "I'll be getting valuable practice in while you're away," with a badminton racket emoji.

Ryan Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw from 2000 until 2016, commented a red love-heart emoji.

Tisha also shared a video and pictures from their holiday.

The actress stunned in a black bikini on the beach.

In one clip she said: "Let's move here, Alan Halsall!"

Recently the couple left fans in stitches as Alan did Tisha's make up on her YouTube channel.

In May last year, Alan and former Corrie actress Tisha confirmed their relationship at co-star Sam Aston's wedding.

Alan was previously married to fellow actress Lucy-Jo Hudson, who also appeared in the ITV soap from 2002 until 2005.

Alan was previously married to Lucy-Jo Hudson (Credit: Splashnews.com)

She currently plays Donna-Marie Quinn in Hollyoaks.

Alan and Lucy split in 2018 and confirmed they were divorcing but revealed they were remaining friends and devoted parents to their daughter Sienna Rae.

Since splitting with Alan, Lucy-Jo has also moved on with boyfriend Lewis Devine and the pair are expecting their first child together.

Despite being pregnant, Lucy-Jo recently made a return to Hollyoaks after her character was released from prison.

Alan plays Tyrone in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

After Breda McQueen was caught out as a serial killer and killed by her son Sylver, it was discovered Breda was the one who killed Mac Nightingale, not Donna-Marie.

During her return, she told her daughter Juliet the truth - that she went to prison to protect her son Romeo, who was suspected of killing Mac.

She told her daughter they would move away together but Donna used money Juliet stole to buy drugs and nearly died of an overdose.

Donna left the village once again, leaving her children behind.

