Coronation Street SPOILERS: Sarah and Adam get married

Next week's Coronation Street sees Adam Barlow and Sarah Platt's wedding day finally arrive... but will the celebrations run smoothly?

It's the wedding that Sarah has been planing with military precision, and the bride-to-be is determined that nothing is going to ruin her big day.

Sarah is excited as her wedding day arrives (Credit: ITV)

But as the wedding day dawns next week, there is just one last job that Mrs-Barlow-to-be has got to do before she can get hitched... and that's make amends with daughter Bethany.

Read More: Coronation Street fans predict affair for Tyrone and Jade

Thankfully the pair manage to put the past few days behind them and as Sarah arrives at the wedding venue, she looks every inch the blushing bride, with bridesmaids Bethany and Lily at her side, and pageboy Harry looking very smart in his outfit.

Before the wedding can go ahead, Sarah and Bethany have got some making up to do (Credit: ITV)

As the service gets underway Nick and David walk her down the aisle to Adam, who is already looking adoringly at his wife-to-be.

Unusually for a soap wedding, the whole thing runs surprisingly smoothly, and the pair are over the moon as they exchange their vows in front of their friends and family.

However, it is after the pair are pronounced husband and wife that the drama starts to kick off.

Nick and David walk Sarah down the aisle (Credit: ITV)

Not only is Beth out to get Bethany, snidely congratulating her on successfully airbrushing Sinead out of their lives, Craig is looking out for his friend by warning her that Daniel is a car crash waiting to happen and it is only a matter of time before she gets hurt.

But while Bethany doesn't want to hear a word, she is stunned when Daniel gets emotional during his best man speech and it quickly becomes clear that he is definitely not over Sinead.

Sarah and Adam are the picture of happiness as they exchange their vows (Credit: ITV)

While Adam and Sarah celebrate becoming the latest Mr and Mrs Barlow, wafting around in a haze of wedded bliss, Sarah is quick to warn her daughter that Daniel isn't in the right place for a new relationship.

But before her words of warning can really sink in, a drunk Daniel has arrived at the salon flat and is shouting up to Bethany.

The pair are thrilled to be pronounced the new Mr and Mrs Barlow (Credit: ITV)

As she looks out of the window, she is stunned to see Daniel on the street below, down on one knee.

But as he pulls out Sinead's wedding ring and asks Bethany to marry him, how will she react?

Read More: Former Coronation Street star Shayne Ward teases music comeback

It's a rollercoaster week for Sarah, because in the days between her getting married and going on honeymoon, her daughter Bethany decides it is time for her to depart the cobbles for pastures new.

Before Sarah and Adam head off on honeymoon, Bethany leaves the cobbles for pastures new (Credit: ITV)

But as everyone says an emotional farewell, will Bethany be leaving with or without Daniel?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Are you happy to see Sarah and Adam tie the knot? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!