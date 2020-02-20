Coronation Street fans predict affair for Tyrone and Jade

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted an affair for Tyrone Dobbs and Jade Rowan.

Jade has made an enemy of Tyrone's girlfriend Fiz after falsely accusing her of abusing Hope, who was revealed to be her half-sister.

In recent weeks, Fiz and Tyrone decided to allow Jade to have supervised visits with the little girl, but it's made Fiz feel as if Hope prefers Jade.

Fiz has become jealous of Hope and Jade's relationship (Credit: ITV)

Despite Jade trying to make things right with Fiz, viewers think there will be more trouble ahead.

Viewers have predicted Jade and Tyrone will end up having an affair.

Jade’s next move will probably be going after Tyrone. Don’t trust her one little bit. Get her Evelyn. #corrie — Jack Corey (@jack4u2b) February 19, 2020

I can see something happening between Tyrone and Jade... he’s starting to empathise with her more and he’s cheated before with Gemma 😕 #CoronationStreet #Corrie — Lauren (@miss_lauren_uk) February 19, 2020

Can see it now Tyrone will have an affair with Jade #Corrie — david lawton 🐝 (@lawtondavid1) February 17, 2020

I think Tyrone will cheat with jade and Paula will turn into a corrupt solicitor #Corrie — James (@EssexJames1) February 17, 2020

I have a feeling Tyrone will betray Fiz and have an affair with Jade #Corrie — lucy 🦋 (@rllylucy) February 17, 2020

Tyrone has cheated on Fiz once before back in 2018 with Gemma Winter.

Tyrone and Gemma ended up sleeping together and Fiz confronted her boyfriend when she found a condom wrapper in their bed sheets.

The mechanic immediately confessed to his infidelity but eventually the two managed to repair their relationship.

Tyrone once cheated on Fiz with Gemma (Credit: ITV)

Will Tyrone cheat again?

Fiz and Jade met in Birmingham when Hope was attending a school for children with behaviour issues.

I have feeling Tyrone will betray Fiz and have an affair with Jade.

When they returned, Tyrone forgot to enrol Hope in school so they decided to call Jade to be a live-in tutor for their daughter.

However, it soon became clear Jade was harbouring anger towards Fiz and it was revealed Jade is the daughter of John Stape, Fiz's late husband and Hope's biological father.

Fiz and Tyrone have been through a lot together (Credit: ITV)

After Jade reported Fiz to social services for abusing Hope, the little girl, along with Tyrone's daughter Ruby were taken into care.

When they returned home, Hope ended up running away but Fiz accused Jade of kidnap and attacked her.

Jade told her unless she wanted her to tell the police the truth about the attack, then they should allow her access to Hope.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

