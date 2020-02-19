Coronation Street's Colson Smith shares picture with co-stars Jack P. Shepherd and Ben Price on night out

Colson Smith, who plays Craig Tinker in Coronation Street, has shared a sweet picture with his co-stars Jack P. Shepherd and Ben Price on an evening out.

The actor posted the picture to his Instagram account.

He captioned the post: "The @sofacinemaclub trio out in force tonight."

Fans rushed to comment on the post.

One wrote: "Looking fantastic."

A second commented: "Awww lovely, have a fab night out guys xx."

A third said: "Fab photo, loving the podcast xx."

As well as being Corrie co-stars, the three men host the Sofa Cinema Club Podcast where they discuss both old and new films.

Colson and Jack also used to live together, and now he's moved in with Ben!

On screen, Jack's alter ego David Platt is in a difficult situation as his wife Shona has memory loss.

Shona was shot on Christmas Day and ended up going into a coma.

But when she woke up, she didn't recognise her new husband David.

Whilst he's been visiting Shona at a specialist unit in Leeds, his family including brother Nick, played by Ben, has been helping look after the kids.

David has been struggling with visiting Shona and looking after the kids (Credit: ITV)

But things have just continued to get worse for David as he was told Shona no longer wanted him visiting.

Meanwhile, Craig recently had to deal with losing his cousin Sinead to cancer.

Sinead passed away in October last year as her husband Daniel read their son Bertie a story.

Since her death, Daniel has become closer to friend Bethany Platt, much to the annoyance of Craig's mum Beth.

Craig lost his cousin (Credit: ITV)

Beth was left furious when she found Daniel and Bethany kissing outside his flat after she'd been looking after Bertie.

Recently Daniel announced to everyone in the pub that he and Bethany were now together.

But how are Sinead's family going to react?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

