Coronation Street viewers fed up with Beth as she 'bullies' Bethany

Viewers of Coronation Street are fed up with Beth Sutherland after she 'bullied' Bethany Platt.

On Monday's episodes of the soap (January 27 2020), viewers saw Daniel's son Bertie rushed to hospital where it was revealed he has measles.

Wanting to be there to support her friend, Bethany paid Daniel and Bertie a visit and despite Daniel asking her to go, she spent the night there waiting.

Daniel's son Bertie is in hospital with measles (Credit: ITV)

In Wednesday's episode (January 29 2020), Daniel's brother Peter and dad Ken managed to convince him to go home for a rest whilst they watched Bertie.

As he got back, he asked Bethany to give him a call in a few hours to make sure he didn't sleep through his alarm.

Later Bethany popped round to his flat and when she got no response, she stood back to try and peer through the upstairs windows.

She soon ran into Beth, who is the aunt of Daniel's late wife Sinead.

Beth isn't Bethany's biggest fan (Credit: ITV Hub)

Beth said to the teenager: "He's gone up to the hospital to see his son."

As Bethany thanked her, she turned to walk away, however it was clear Beth wasn't done with her.

Beth the bully.

She continued: "He's got all the help he needs, what with his family and Sinead's family."

Although Bethany told the factory worker that she and Daniel were just friends, Beth responded: "Yeah, yeah, so he says. But you look me in the eye and tell me that is all you're looking for from him... friendship."

Beth said some harsh words to Bethany (Credit: ITV Hub)

Bethany tried to walk away, but Beth cornered her saying: "Do you think you can snake your way in and take her place? Before that poor girl's body's even cold in the ground?

"Well I'll tell you this for nothing, because you will never take Sinead's place. Never!"

Viewers weren't impressed with Beth's behaviour and slammed her for 'bullying' Bethany.

Beth really is beyond vile ain't she? Total bully #Corrie 😡 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) January 29, 2020

That was cruel what beth said to Bethany #corrie — 𝑨 𝑳 𝑬 𝑿 (@sweeterrevival) January 29, 2020

Oh bore off Beth, she's only trying to help #Corrie — Dave (@DavidMackayy) January 29, 2020

Can’t stand Beth get rid of her please #Corrie — Matthew is RARE (@matthewgomez98) January 29, 2020

Beth, Bethany is NOT replacing Sinead! Leave her alone she's just being there for Daniel as a friend #Corrie xx — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) January 29, 2020

Beth is being so nasty...☹️ #Corrie — Teena Massam (@teenamassam) January 29, 2020

Catching up on Corrie. Beth needs to get a grip. Who does she think she is? I used to like her but she’s turning into a horrid old mare! #CoronationStreet #Corrie — Sarah C (@SarahC1305) January 29, 2020

Beth being mean to Bethany #Corrie — Laura (@Love_from_Laura) January 29, 2020

What is Beth's problem? Does she want Daniel to spend the rest of his life single? #Corrie — J🇬🇧🇳🇬🦁❤ (@MissLionHeart) January 29, 2020

Viewers know Beth hasn't been keen on Bethany since Daniel kissed her, just days before Sinead passed.

Although Sinead forgave her husband and asked Beth to do the same, since finding out Daniel was with Bethany the night Bertie fell ill, she's turned once again on the waitress.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

