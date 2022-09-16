Coronation Street fans have all been making the same complaint about Toyah Habeeb‘s trial.

Coronation Street character Toyah is currently on trial for the murder of her husband Imran Habeeb.

But fans have all noticed the same thing about the storyline.

Toyah crashed the car and Imran died (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Toyah charged with Imran’s murder

Before Imran’s death, he and Toyah had gone through a lot together.

After Toyah discovered he had fathered a son with Abi Webster, she was devastated.

However she forgave him and they decided to get married and go for full custody of his son Alfie.

They also put plans in motion to adopt their foster daughter Elsie.

But Imran paid a man named Ben to say that he saw recovering addict Abi buying drugs, ruining her chances of having custody of having Alfie.

Eventually Imran was forced to come clean to Toyah as she drove back from the police station.

Just before the crash Imran started to confess to his lies and Toyah told him that she hated him.

Soon Toyah crashed the car.

Imran pulled Toyah from the crash but he soon died from cardiac arrest.

Police began to investigate and found the car brakes weren’t used.

They also realised Imran had left Toyah a voicemail before he got in the car, which she deleted.

Soon Toyah was charged with murder and this week she has been in court on trial.

Toyah is on trial for murder (Credit: ITV)

Toyah’s trial

Before Toyah’s trial, she opened up to Spider that she crashed the car on purpose and killed Imran.

Leanne overheard and was shocked.

But when Toyah told her she never wanted Imran to die, Leanne realised that her sister didn’t intentionally kill Imran.

In last night’s episode (Thursday, September 15) Toyah’s trial began.

Will Toyah be found guilty? (Credit: ITV)

Toyah’s former foster daughter Kelly Neelan and Imran’s colleague and friend Adam Barlow, stood as witnesses for the prosecution.

The court also heard from Imran’s mother Saira, who accused Toyah of killing her son, and Leanne.

Toyah decided she needed to take the stand, but Leanne worried she would say something she would regret.

Towards the end of the episode, the court heard the closing arguments.

But fans were all pointing out how quick Toyah’s murder trial has been.

Not sure a murder trial has ever had all its evidence given from both sides and closing submissions in one day?!? @itvcorrie #corrie — Bella (@ziabell) September 15, 2022

This has got to be the shortest murder trial in history! #Corrie — Spartacus2906 (@spartacus2906) September 15, 2022

What a rubbish trial for Toyah, over and done with within a day #corrie — Dave (@DavidMackayy) September 15, 2022

Sorry, is this prosecutions summing up? Trial over in one day? Oh #Corrie please do better research, and sack your advisers!*! — Jan Wilkins (@janwilkins59) September 15, 2022

This is a quick trial. Is it all over in one day? #Corrie — Jelena Stripe (@spyingcactus) September 15, 2022

Quickest Murder trial in history…one day..🤣🤣#Corrie — Allan (@All83223753) September 15, 2022

@itvcorrie I do love how murder trials normally last up to 6 weeks but in Weatherfield it can be done in 1 day! #Corrie #justiceforreality #scriptwritersliveinneverland — Jay (@glosbrummie) September 15, 2022

This is a fast trial ?! #corrie — 💙demelcy 💛 (@demelcy) September 15, 2022

Speedy justice – a 1 day murder trial? Unheard of. #Corrie — Colin Halliday (@tandcbroking) September 15, 2022

What do you think?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!