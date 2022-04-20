Coronation Street introduces Ben tonight (Wednesday April 20) and he’s a familiar face in Soapland. So where have you seen Jon-Paul Bell before?

The actor’s current stint on the cobbles sees him helping Imran to prove Abi is an unfit mother.

But will his suggestion of underhand tactics really help?

Ben is helping Imran (Credit: ITV)

Who is Ben in Coronation Street?

Imran Habeeb is trying everything he can to discredit Abi Webster and get custody of baby Alfie.

He has enlisted colleague Ben Chancellor to find dirt on Abi to ensure his success.

Imran is determined to raise the lad himself with Toyah by his side, making the perfect family unit.

Although the couple has already been granted custody Alfie once he can be released from hospital, Abi has vowed to fight tooth and nail to have her son back.

Ben has been paid by Imran to dig up all he can on Abi to prove she’s unfit to care for Alfie.

But Ben can’t come up with anything – turns out all of Abi’s many sins are already public knowledge.

Imran instructs Ben to keep digging, but Ben has another suggestion: plant something to incriminate Abi.

Although Imran is desperate he’s not prepared to stoop that low – yet.

But will he change his mind?

Will Imran get what he wants? (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Ben in Coronation Street?

Ben is played by Jon-Paul Bell.

The actor is no stranger to Soapland having twice appeared in Emmerdale.

Gabby helped Jon-Paul’s character in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

What else has Jon-Paul Bell been in?

Jon-Paul played Austin Ascot in three episodes of Emmerdale in 2013.

Austin was the boyfriend of Belle’s friend Gemma.

Teenage Belle felt under huge pressure to become intimate with her boyfriend, Luke, when she realised Gemma and Austin had taken their relationship to the next level.

Jon-Paul returned to the Emmerdale cast in 2020 to play Gwyn, a best man needing advice from Take A Vow’s Gabby Thomas.

The actor has also starred in several episodes of Doctors as well as TV series Love Matters.

He is also filming TV mini series Masters of the Air, which currently doesn’t have a transmission date.

Will Abi lose everything? (Credit: ITV)

What happens next for Abi and Imran?

Ben is still digging for info and on Friday (April 22) he meets with Imran again.

Imran demands hard evidence Abi is back on drugs before the court hearing.

Can Ben find it by legal means? Or will Imran do whatever it takes to make it happen?

Is Ben going to be the key to Abi losing everything?

