Coronation Street: Summer in violent danger at hands of Mike and Esther, fans ‘work out’

Summer has just moved into Mike and Esther’s house as she contemplates becoming their surrogate in Coronation Street.

However, all may not be as it seems.

Eagle-eyed Coronation Street fans have spotted a sign that Summer could be in violent danger at the hands of Mike and Esther.

Summer now lives with Mike and Esther (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Summer moved in with Mike & Esther

Summer has recently moved in with Mike and Esther.

Arriving on their doorstep, Summer handed them an envelope with the wages from her Christmas job in.

She then turned away but the couple invited her inside.

When they found out that she had been living in a hostel they offered to pick up her things.

They said that she could move in with them.

Summer agreed.

However, they then started bringing up the idea of surrogacy again which was a lot for Summer to take in.

Now, fans reckon that Summer may be in violent danger now that she lives with the couple.

Mike and Esther’s fridge has seen better days (Credit: ITV)

Fans think that Mike and Esther will turn violent

Coronation Street fans have spotted a sign that Mike and Esther might turn violent on Summer.

In last night’s episode (Thursday December 29, 2022), Mike and Esther were baking bread in the kitchen as they said good morning to Summer.

However fans have spotted dents in their fridge and believe that this could have been a result of a violent outburst.

One fan wrote: “Anyone else spot the creepy punch marks in Mike and Esther’s fridge? Violence behind closed doors maybe?”

#Corrie anyone else spot the creepy punch marks in Mike and Esther’s fridge? Violence behind closed doors maybe? — Dragon (@Thedragon18137) December 29, 2022

Mike and Esther been punching that fridge? State of it 😂 #Corrie — Dan 🔰 (@Dee_Cee95x) December 29, 2022

#Corrie what’s happened to that fridge door – dents all over the place! — Val (@oddveg) December 29, 2022

Another viewer tweeted: “Mike and Esther been punching that fridge? The state of it.”

A third Corrie fan commented: “What’s happened to that fridge door? Dents all over the place!”

Did you spot the dents in the fridge door?

Is Summer in danger? (Credit: ITV)

Will Mike and Esther turn violent against Summer?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week suggest that not all is as perfect as Mike and Esther like to make out.

Summer gets a shock when she opens Mike and Esther’s door to find the bailiffs outside.

Desperate for answers, will Summer put herself in danger as she tries to get to the truth?

Will Mike and Esther turn violent against Summer?

