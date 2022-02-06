Coronation Street stars you didn’t know have been in other soaps

Coronation Street has kickstarted the careers of some huge stars.

The likes of Sarah Lancashire, Suranne Jones and Michelle Keegan all got their start on the cobbles and have become huge successes.

But Corrie also has a knack of spotting soap talent like these four stars…

Denise Welch

Natalie Barnes is one of Coronation Street’s most remembered characters.

A former landlady of the Rovers and pursuer of Kevin Webster, she made quite the impression as a ruthless man-eater.

Actress Denise made the role her own and went on to star in EastEnders as a long lost Slater.

Most recently she’s played Trish Miniver in Hollyoaks.

This time Trish is a terrible mother, taking almost a full year to redeem herself for the awful treatment of her daughter Maxine.

Just Emmerdale to go…

Corrie star Kate Anthony turned up in Emmerdale last year as Hazel (Credit: ITV)

Kate Anthony

Actress Kate was best known to soap fans are Corrie’s imitable Auntie Pam.

As the meddling aunt of Molly Dobbs, the curtains never needed to worry about being twitched.

She left the cobbles after the death of her niece in the 2010 tram crash – but she has never been far from fans’ memories.

Most recently she appeared in Emmerdale going head to head with Kim Tate as Andrea’s mum Hazel.

When Jason Grimshaw left Corrie, Rafael arrived in Neighbours (Credit: ITV)

Ryan Thomas

He shot to fame as a teenager on Coronation Street and became a household name as Jason Grimshaw.

Quitting the soap, Ryan went on to star in another soap – but one just about as far away as you can get from Weatherfield.

Ryan ended up with a role Down Under on Neighbours.

He played Rafael – a man determined to get revenge for his mum’s death.

Cath played Eva Price in Coronation Street – but it wasn’t her first soap role (Credit: ITV)

Catherine Tyldesley

She was iconic as Eva Price on the cobbles – with classic wedding showdowns, heartbreaking scenes when Aidan died and a fake pregnancy plot all showing her strengths.

But Eva wasn’t Catherine’s first soap role. Emmerdale had that honour.

The actress played Abi Peterson for a two-month stint.

A prison guard who fell for prisoner Ryan Lamb and came to the village to try to help free him, she was worlds away from glam Eva.

