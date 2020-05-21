Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent melts fans' hearts with snap of son Mexx and 'his hero'

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has shared a beautiful picture of her son Mexx snuggling with 'his hero' dad, Kean Bryan.

Brooke and her partner Kean welcomed Mexx into the world in October and Brooke often posts snaps of her boys on the social media site.

She captioned the image: "My baby boy and his hero."

View this post on Instagram My Baby Boy & His Hero 🌎 A post shared by Brooke Levi Vincent 🐝 (@brookelevivincent) on May 21, 2020 at 2:13am PDT

Read more: Coronation Street star Alan Halsall compares topless Andy Whyment to ET

A heavenly pic

In the adorable snap, Mexx's hand is lightly on Kean's cheek as the two enjoy a father/son cuddle. So cute!

Friends and followers including Brooke's Corrie co-star Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor) commented what a beautiful picture it was.

One fan added: "Ohhhhhhh, this is heaven."

"Precious," said another.

Someone else agreed: "Just perfect," and another said: "Times to cherish."

Brooke in lockdown

This is heaven.

Brooke is clearly enjoying the special times with her son and boyfriend as last month she posted a gorgeous family snap.

She wrote alongside the pic: "All I've ever wanted, all I will ever need."

Brooke is wearing a swimming costume with cover-up, while Kean and Mexx are also dressed for summer.

Fans couldn't believe how like his daddy Mexx is.

Brooke Vincent and her Coronation Street future

Brooke, who plays Sophie Webster in Corrie, is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to Mexx last October.

Coronation Street are said to be 'desperate' for her to return to the cobbles once her leave is over.

It's been reported that they will give her all the time she needs, but will do whatever it takes to get her back when she's ready.

Her character, Sophie Webster, decided to leave Weatherfield in order to go travelling when Brooke went on her real-life maternity leave.

Sophie left to go travelling last year (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street star Colson Smith shows off edgy new look

During an Instagram Story Q&A earlier this month, Brooke was asked when we'd see Sophie back on the cobbles. Although she didn't have a definite answer, she 'hopes it's not too long'.

She said: "I'm not sure yet as I didn't take typical maternity. I've been on Corrie since I was 11 so it's nice to have some time with my new baby and in our new home before going back. Hopefully not too not long though."

Despite the fact Brooke is loving being a new mum, she has admitted to struggling with her post-pregnancy body.

Last year she broke down in tears and felt "ashamed" after trying on "23 outfits" following her pregnancy, but none of them fitted.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.