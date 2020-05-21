Coronation Street star Colson Smith shows off edgy new look as he reveals even more weight loss

Coronation Street star Colson Smith has showed off an edgy new look as he seems to have lost even more weight.

The actor, who plays Craig Tinker on the ITV soap, has been keeping followers up to date with his recent fitness and weight loss regime.

Colson Smith appears to have lost even more weight (Credit: Instagram @colsonjsmith)

But in his latest Instagram story, the actor revealed another new change.

Read More: Coronation Street fans blast 'selfish' Nick as he kicks off at Steve and Leanne over Oliver

Colson has a new hair cut and looks to have dyed his hair bleach blonde. Over the picture, he set the song I Wanna Love You by Akon.

Over the last few months, the soap star has been very open about his weight loss.

Colson Smith - keeping fit in lockdown

Last month, he appeared on Good Morning Britain with Lorraine Kelly to talk about Craig's storyline, which is seeing him try to keep fit for his job in the police.

Lorraine said: "You are going to keep fit as that is what we are seeing in Coronation Street, Craig is keeping fit. You've got to do it as well. You cannot sit there eating chocolate.

Colson Smith talked about his weight loss with Lorraine Kelly (Credit: ITV)

Colson replied saying: "It's all about keeping motivated, trying to achieve something every day."

Lorraine questioned if he had access to anything special such as a home gym but Colson admitted he didn't.

He added: "When I started preparing for this storyline, I sat down and tried to work out how I could make this as easy for myself as possible."

He went on to explain how he sat down with a life coach and came up with a plan.

Colson said: "I have my breakfast and lunches delivered... In terms of the gym, I kept in touch with the gym I go to in Manchester as they are putting programmes online. I've also done the odd Joe Wicks PE.

"It's making the most of the situation. Plenty of runs. Trying to do as much at home as possible."

Craig's Coronation Street storyline

Craig has been determined to lose some weight (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street fans fuming with Steve over his treatment of NHS staff

Whilst Colson is trying to keep fit in lockdown, on-screen Craig is also keeping up with his exercise.

A couple of months ago, the character admitted he had been called names at work due to his weight and was determined to get fit.

On-screen viewers have seen him going for runs and even getting David Platt involved.

Have you been exercising during lockdown? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!