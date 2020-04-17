Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent shares gorgeous family picture

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has shared a beautiful family photo as her clan soak up the sun during lockdown.

Posting the pic with her partner, Kean Bryan, and their six-month-old son Mexx to her Instagram account, Brooke melted fans' hearts.

She wrote alongside the snap: "All I've ever wanted, all I will ever need."

Read more: Coronation Street's Colson Smith reveals he's staying fit in lockdown

Brooke is wearing a swimming costume with cover-up, while Kean and Mexx are also dressed for summer.

Just like his daddy

Fans soon started gushing over the family photo - with many saying Mexx is the spitting image of his daddy!

"Omg Brooke look at all his hair! Oh my daze He is theeeeee CUTEST," said one.

Another added: "Aww he looks like his daddy."

"Omg how much does baby Mexx look like his daddy? Stay safe beautiful family," a third agreed.

A fourth said: "He's the double of his dad!"

"Awwww he's so so super cute. I'm happy for you," wrote someone else.

Brooke Vincent is on maternity leave from Coronation Street (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooke Vincent and her Coronation Street future

All I've ever wanted, all I will ever need.

Brooke, who plays Sophie Webster in Corrie, is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to Mexx last October.

Coronation Street are said to be 'desperate' for her to return to the cobbles once her leave is over.

It's been reported that they will give her all the time she needs, but will do whatever it takes to get her back when she's ready.

Mexx is her first child with partner Kean, and yesterday she paid tribute to her baby daddy as the couple celebrated four years together.

View this post on Instagram Happy Anniversary Kb ✨💛 A post shared by Brooke Levi Vincent 🐝 (@brookelevivincent) on Apr 16, 2020 at 3:11am PDT

Despite the fact Brooke is loving being a new mum, she has admitted to struggling with her post-pregnancy body.

Last year she broke down in tears and felt "ashamed" after trying on "23 outfits" following her pregnancy, but none of them fitted.

The Coronation Street star was hoping her old jeans would "instantly fit", but was left disappointed that she couldn't get into numerous articles of her pre-pregnancy clothing.

Post-pregnancy upset

It doesn't matter what you look like

Sharing a picture of herself in watermelon pyjamas, she wrote on Instagram: "Tonight I was supposed to look completely different, I was supposed to be dressed up, hair and make-up done ready to eat some nice food and maybe have my first cocktail in 11 months with Kean, our first time away from Mexx for an hour or two, instead I look like this.

"I look like this because I naively thought that four weeks after my baby I would be in all my old clothes looking exactly like I did before I got pregnant."

After saying she'd tried on 23 outfits and "nothing looked right", she "sat and cried and felt ashamed that I haven't just been able to pick up where I left off like people seem to do here on Instagram!"

Brooke gave birth last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Coronation Street star hints coronavirus scenes will be written into the soap

She went on to urge other new mums not to put pressure on themselves, and said the only thing that mattered was that Mexx was here safe and sound.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.