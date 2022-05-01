Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Faye heartbroken as she’s dealt another HUGE blow

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Faye is in for a devastating setback when she goes to the doctors.

How will she cope with the news?

Meanwhile, also in Corrie, Toyah’s wedding day could end in disaster when Abi kidnaps her.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Craig is stunned by Faye’s news (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Faye gets more bad news

Faye goes to the medical centre for her appointment to receives her results from her recent tests.

Dr Gaddas breaks the news to Faye that she’s suffering from an early menopause and will never be able to have any more children.

Faye goes to see Tim and tells him the news.

She realises she will need to tell boyfriend Craig about her diagnosis and when she heads home, she tells him what the doctor has found.

How will he react?

What will crazed Abi do with Toyah? (Credit: ITV)

Toyah kidnapped on her wedding day

After Abi realises Imran has hired Ben to get dirt on her, she jumps into the driver’s seat of Toyah’s wedding car just as Toyah gets in.

She drives the car off and tries to persuade Toyah to cancel the wedding, furious at Imran’s dirty tricks.

However Abi eventually ends up dropping Toyah off at the hotel.

As Toyah enters the venue the wedding ceremony takes place in front of Nick, Leanne, Kelly and Adam.

As the wedding party heads into the Rovers, Imran confronts Abi in the street and tells her that she’s an unfit mother.

Why has Stu been arrested? (Credit: ITV)

Stu arrested

Stu asks Ken if he can give him a lift to the wholesalers.

While they’re there, a police officer accuses Stu of trying to break in and assumes Ken is the getaway driver.

As Stu leaves, the police officer tells him he’s had a lucky escape given his track record.

Later Yasmeen tells Stu how disappointed she is in him and thinks it would be best if he found somewhere else to stay for the night.

Max admits why he ran (Credit: ITV)

Max comes round

In the hospital, David and Shona are waiting to hear about Max.

The surgeon tells them that Max’s operation went well and he’s in a stable condition.

When they go to see Max, he admits he was running away to try and avoid prison.

Steve invites Jacob over

Meanwhile, Steve requests Amy and Jacob join him at Tracy at No.1 for a chippy tea and a game of charades.

Will it all go to plan?

