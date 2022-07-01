Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Two shock returns to cause chaos in Weatherfield

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, July 1 2022) reveal two people return to the cobbles to cause chaos.

Meanwhile Mimi causes trouble for Evelyn and Summer is nervous as she prepares for her holiday.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Spider is back, but what brings him to Weatherfield? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Spider returns

Toyah tries to distract her herself from her troubles and Leanne’s lack of faith in her.

Toyah decides to throw herself into a protest against waste incineration.

However Leanne refuses to back off and insists she wants to help.

Toyah decides to invite her along to the protest.

Later Leanne, Mary, Brian, Nina and Asha join Toyah and the group of seasoned protestors she’s brought together.

They’re successfully able to block in the council bin wagon on Victoria Street.

Toyah leaps into the cab of the bin wagon, leaving Leanne frustrated.

A man manages to work his way through the protestors and gets into the cab next to her.

Toyah is shocked to realise it’s her ex-boyfriend Spider Nugent.

Later the pair begin to catch up and reminisce. She breaks down to him about Imran’s death and offers for him to stay with her.

Mimi’s arrival causes some issues (Credit: ITV)

Mimi arrives and causes issues with Evelyn

Fiz is forced to ask Phill’s mum Mimi to stay after she reveals no hotel will take her dog Coco, leaving Evelyn unhappy.

Soon Mimi is knocked over by Cerberus and ends up with a sprained hip.

It soon becomes clear that Mimi and Evelyn living under the same roof will be a strain for everyone.

Peter runs into Nicky, but the two bond (Credit: ITV)

Peter runs into Nicky

As Peter refuses to forgive Simon for falling for Thorne’s trick, Carla lectures him about being bitter.

Peter heads to the police station to pick up a fair and is surprised to see Nicky being arrested for no reason.

Later the two bond over their shared contempt for authority trampling over the little man.

Peter tells Daniel and Carla that he ran into Nicky, but he’s shocked by Daniel’s response.

Is Summer going to be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Summer’s struggle continues

Meanwhile Aaron and Summer start to plan their holiday to Spain.

Summer admits she wants to focus on tourist attractions as she’s not confident enough to sunbathe in a bikini and Aaron is sympathetic.

When he reveals they’ve been given a free watersports session with their booking, he notices Summer’s unease.

She tells him that a skintight wetsuit isn’t for her.

She starts to feel bad about the holiday and says she will look at the watersports as a challenge for herself and Aaron is pleased with her positivity.

But later Summer runs her hands down her body, hating her shape.

She decides to tip away her insulin.

Maria fears more backlash, but can Gary help her? (Credit: ITV)

Maria lives in fear

Liam has his Star Trek themed birthday party at the Bistro.

Garry pulls Maria, Kelly, Liam and Jake in for a family selfie but soon Maria tells him not to put it online due to the backlash she’s been getting.

Maria is upset that she chose to sensor herself by not sharing the picture and tells Gary the trolls are winning by making her scared.

Gary tries his best to comfort her, but will Maria be okay?

